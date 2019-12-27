Gavin & Stacey fans are still irate after fishing trip remains a secret in Christmas special

Rob Brydon as Bryn in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

The Christmas special may have ended on a pretty big cliffhanger, but many fans were more bothered about the fishing trip mystery.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special finally aired, giving die-hard fans a festive treat that couldn't be missed.

Even more unmissable was what we thought would be the revelation of what happened on the infamous fishing trip taken by Bryn (played by Rob Brydon) and his nephew Jason (Robert Wilfort).

It all began to unravel when Stacey's mum Gwen (Melanie Walters) gave everyone framed pictures of their memories throughout the years.

Things seemed to turn sour when Jason and Bryn were given pictures of "day two" of their infamous fishing trip, which almost led to the trip being revealed once and for all.

Standing up, Bryn declared bravely: "It was very dark... In every sense of the word," as Jason interjects: "And can I just point out, we knew nothing about camping."

And Bryn even seemed to have taken more of the load than his nephew, saying: "It was my bad. It was all my bad!"

Unfortunately for all the Gavin & Stacey fans watching, Bryn's confession was interrupted by their kids wanting to open their selection boxes.

It's fair to say many fans were not amused by the interruption, and took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

See some of their reactions here:

i really hope there’s going to be another gavin & stacey because what happened on that fishing trip is driving me mad — Dior Chapman (@DiorChapman) December 27, 2019

Me when Gavin & Stacey doesn’t reveal what happened on the fishing trip https://t.co/hmFuwICQ5m — Lily (@LilyWarbs) December 26, 2019

I can’t believe Gavin & Stacey just played us with the fishing trip like that. FUMING. christmas ruined. — Beth🌛 (@bltwistxo) December 25, 2019

One viewer has plenty more questions too.

What happened on the fishing trip?

How many kids do Gavin&Stacey have?😮

Will Smithy say yes to Ness?...



I NEED ANSWERS😩🙄 — rochelle💋 (@rochellejones02) December 26, 2019

Could Gavin and Stacey return for a full series after the Christmas special?

Hopefully, we won't have to wait another 10 years to find out more. Ahead of the Christmas special's release, co-creator Ruth Jones teased at a screening: "I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?"

However, the writer - who also stars as Nessa in the much-loved series - maintained there was nothing in the works, not even ideas scribbled on "Post-it notes".

“Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan,” she told the crowd.

“There have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode.”

Meanwhile, the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special has been named the most viewed Christmas show in a decade.

The episode, broadcast on BBC One, was watched by an average 11.6 million people, making it the biggest festive special since 2008.It secured 49.2% of the total viewing audience during its slot, according to the BBC.

