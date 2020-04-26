VIDEO: Ruth Jones becomes Gavin & Stacey's Nessa to urge public to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic

26 April 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 26 April 2020, 11:22

The Gavin & Stacey co-creator transformed herself into the much-loved character, telling fans to stay safe during the pandemic.

Ruth Jones has given a "public message" in the guise of Nessa from Gavin & Stacey.

The co-creator of the hit series dressed up as her much-loved no-nonsense character to send an important video about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch her in the clip above, which was shared by James Corden, with the caption: "An important public message."

Ruth Jones stars in video as Nessa from Gavin and Stacey to urge people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Ruth Jones stars in video as Nessa from Gavin and Stacey to urge people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Twitter/JKCorden

In the video, which sees her talk to camera, she begins: "Oh, what's occurin? Not a lot, other than a global pandemic..."

She continues: "Now listen, I'm not here to give you advice, there's plenty of others who will do that for you. It's your life, and I'm not about to tell you how to live it.

"I wouldn't do that to no one, I wouldn't even tell myself how to live my life.

"But I will say this, if you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don't even think about breaking that two metre rule.

"Cause if you does, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly, to back off.

"Because at the end of the day when all is said and done, no word of a lie, if truth be told just because you don't feel ill doesn't mean you're not infectious!"

She concludes: "You could be riddled. Stay safe, stay out of my way. Oh and protect the NHS, obviously, it goes without saying."

READ MORE: James Corden sought therapy for turning into a "brat" after fame went to his head

