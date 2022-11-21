Joe Lycett admits faking £10k shredding in Beckham Qatar row as he donates money to LGBTQ+ charities instead

Joe Lycett has admitted his £10k shredding stunt was fake. Picture: Twitter/Joe Lycett

By Jenny Mensah

The comedian has revealed he's donated the money to LGBTQ+ charities instead.

Joe Lycett has set the record straight on his £10k shredding stunt and revealed he's donated the money instead.

The comedian went viral after criticising David Beckham's involvement as ambassador of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and pledged to shred the amount if the footballing legend refused to end his relationship with the hosts.

Lycett - who himself identifies as LGBTQ+ - highlighted Beckham's popularity among the community, which led him to become the first footballer to feature on Attitude magazine.

After giving the former Man United footballer the ultimatum, the TV personality appeared to go through with his threat and shredded the staggering amount live on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (21st November), he said: "This is my final message to David Beckham.

"It's me! The pr** who shredded lots of money in a cost of living crisis. So where were we?

"I told you I was going to destroy £10,000 if you didn't end your relationship with Qatar before the first day of the World Cup. And then when you didn’t end your relationship or even respond in any way, I streamed myself dropping £10k into a shredder.

"Or did I? I haven’t quite told you the whole truth.

Watch his latest video below:

The comic continued: "Because the truth is the money that went into the shredder was real, but the money that came out was fake.

"I would never destroy real money. I would never be so irresponsible. In fact, the ten grand had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet last week.”

Watch the moment Lycett appeared to shred the £10,000 on Sunday 20th November.

It's not the first stunt Joe Lycett has pulled.

The prankster famously changed his name by Deed Poll to Hugo Boss in a bid to highlight the brand hounding smaller companies that had "Boss" in their name with cease and desist letters.

