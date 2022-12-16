Blake Harrison has Inbetweeners castmates to thank for meeting his wife

16 December 2022, 19:08 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 19:14

The actor - who played Neil Sutherland in the hit e4 sitcom - revealed he met his other half while on a pub crawl with Joe Thomas and Emily Atack.

Blake Harrison visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from those pesky rumours he was quitting acting to how he met his wife.

As it turns out, he has a lot to thank his Inbetweeners castmates Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper) and Emily Atack (Charlotte Hinchcliffe) for as his met his other half while on a pub crawl with them and Emily's sister Martha.

Watch our interview with the star above to find out what went down.

I Love Suzie season 2 starts on Tuesday 20th December on Sky and NOW.

Blake Harrison reveals how he met his wife while on a night out with his Inbetweeners castmates
Blake Harrison reveals how he met his wife while on a night out with his Inbetweeners castmates. Picture: Radio X

