Inbetweeners star James Buckley finds fame "really difficult"

James Buckley stars in US drama I Feel Bad. Picture: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actor, who is most famous for playing Jay in the hit coming-of-age sitcom, has revealed the impact fame has had on his mental health.

James Buckley has spoken out about the impact of fame on his mental health and revealed that it's driven him to become more reclusive.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, the British actor - who is most famous for playing the role of Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners - admitted that he finds being a celebrity "really difficult".

"I think I’m getting closer and closer to never leaving my house again, he told the outlet.

“If someone said to me: ‘I would really like to be famous,’ I would say to them: ‘You really don’t.’

“Because I’m struggling with it and I’m not even that famous.

"I’m not anywhere near Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt or someone like that and I really, really struggle with it.

"It’s something I find really difficult."

The Zapped star continued: “Having people take secret pictures of me, it just fries my brain.

“I’m just a bloke – just come talk to me. I’d love to talk to you.”

READ MORE James Buckley apologises for The Inbetweeners reunion

James Buckley reveals why he'll never what his kids watch The Inbetweeners:

Earlier this year, Buckley was hit hard when The Inbetweeners' reunion show came up against tough criticism.

The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited was a special two hour programme which was aired on New Year's Day 2019 - celebrating everything about the hit coming-of-age series.

However, after fans labelled it cringe and others painful, Buckley to to Twitter and Instagram to apologise, writing: "Feeling pretty hated right now. Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasn't me. I might do an explanation video on my YT, or might just leave it & move on #sorry".

Buckley later appeared on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X to explain his thoughts on the one-off show.

See his response here:

VIDEO: This is what the cast of The Inbetweeners are up to now...

Buckley, who has since appeared on the likes of 80s comedy drama White Gold, and US sitcom I Feel Bad, added to the Daily Star: “The price of fame, which we’re finding out more as there’s more people killing themselves, is your mental health.

“And you cannot put a price on that.”

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/