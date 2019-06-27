Watch Kit Harington, Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams react to younger selves in Game of Thrones reunion

27 June 2019, 11:03

The young cast of the HBO series reunited with Conan O'Brien to watch the Game of Thrones Cast Reunion and laughed at their younger selves.

A video has been shared which sees the cast of Game of Thrones laughing at footage of their younger selves.

The event, which saw Kit Harington, Sophie Turner Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright - who played Jon Snow, and Sansa, Maisie and Bran Stark respectively in the hit series - saw the cast look back at footage of themselves when shooting began 10 years ago.

Watch the actors' shocked faces in a clip of a video shared by the Game of Thrones YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Fans react to Game of Thrones show's ending

Sophie Turner cringes at younger self in Game of Thrones reunion
Sophie Turner cringes at younger self in Game of Thrones reunion. Picture: YouTube/Game of Thrones

Watch the full video here:

The hit fantasy drama came to a dramatic conclusion this year after eight seasons, receiving a lukewarm reaction from the fans.

Some felt that the show didn't end how it should have, while many thought the decisions made by show runners were poorly executed.

However, many were amused and angry by some of the mistakes spotted in the series.

Early on in series eight, fans spotted an errant coffee cup in a scene with Emilia Clarke.

Though the show's writers laughed it off, fans were pretty miffed to see bottles were left in the final episode of the series, taking it as a sign that the quality of the show had declined.

READ MORE: Sophie Turner criticises "disrespectful" Game of Thrones petition

Watch Game of Thrones' Kit Harington cry at during the Game of Thrones table read:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Daniel Craig arrives at the German premiere for Spectre

WATCH: See Daniel Craig behind the scenes on Bond 25 in Jamaica
Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe arrive at the Premiere Of Netflix's The Dirt

Mötley Crüe's The Dirt has been released as an audiobook

Himesh Patel performs The Beatles' Yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live

WATCH: Himesh Patel sings The Beatles' Yesterday on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Keanu Reeves introduced as Canadian toy Duke in the latest Toy Story trailer

Toy Story 4: Trailers, release date, cast & more

The film poster for Yesterday, The Beatles-inspired movie starring Himself Patel

When is Yesterday released in the UK, what’s the Beatles film about and who’s in the cast with Himesh Patel & Lily James?

Latest On Radio X

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

What will The Killers perform at their headline Glastonbury 2019 set?

The Killers

Kings of Leon

QUIZ: Which Kings Of Leon Album Are You?

Quizzes

Flooded camping ground at Glastonbury 2005

Glastonbury's muddy years: the festival’s worst weather in pictures

Glastonbury Festival

Sam Fender

Sam Fender cancels Glastonbury appearance

Sam Fender

The Glastonbury weather forecast now looks promising

Glastonbury 2019 weather: the latest forecast

Glastonbury Festival

The Glastonbury site seen from the air in 2017

Glastonbury 2019 map: see all the new areas here