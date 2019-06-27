Watch Kit Harington, Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams react to younger selves in Game of Thrones reunion

The young cast of the HBO series reunited with Conan O'Brien to watch the Game of Thrones Cast Reunion and laughed at their younger selves.

A video has been shared which sees the cast of Game of Thrones laughing at footage of their younger selves.

The event, which saw Kit Harington, Sophie Turner Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright - who played Jon Snow, and Sansa, Maisie and Bran Stark respectively in the hit series - saw the cast look back at footage of themselves when shooting began 10 years ago.

Watch the actors' shocked faces in a clip of a video shared by the Game of Thrones YouTube channel.

Sophie Turner cringes at younger self in Game of Thrones reunion. Picture: YouTube/Game of Thrones

Watch the full video here:

The hit fantasy drama came to a dramatic conclusion this year after eight seasons, receiving a lukewarm reaction from the fans.

Some felt that the show didn't end how it should have, while many thought the decisions made by show runners were poorly executed.

However, many were amused and angry by some of the mistakes spotted in the series.

Early on in series eight, fans spotted an errant coffee cup in a scene with Emilia Clarke.

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

Though the show's writers laughed it off, fans were pretty miffed to see bottles were left in the final episode of the series, taking it as a sign that the quality of the show had declined.

First a coffee cup & now a plastic water bottle 😭 they really didn't give a shit about this season #GOT — Bronzed Goddess (@AffifaAshraf) May 20, 2019

Watch Game of Thrones' Kit Harington cry at during the Game of Thrones table read: