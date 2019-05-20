Game of Thrones: Who ended up on the Iron Throne? Fans react to show's ending

Find out who finally wins the Game of Thrones and see all the reactions to the HBO fantasy series' grand finale after eight seasons.

Game of Thrones has finally ended, bringing its eight seasons to a not-so-dramatic close.

While it can't be said the final episode doesn't do its best to tie up the HBO fantasy drama in a neat little bow, there is still plenty for fans to have gotten their teeth stuck into.

If you've been watching the eighth and final season of the series, you'll know that fans have been very upset about quite a few of the show runners' decisions so far, and its last episode is no different.

See the best and worst reactions as we find out what happens to the likes of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa and Arya Stark here...

WARNING: This post is full of spoilers

So, before we show everyone's reactions we may as well clear up the major plot points of the finale here:

- Tyrion Lannister is put in prison after betraying Daenerys Targaryen

- Daenerys Targaryen is killed by Jon Snow

- Drogon the dragon melts the iron throne and takes Dany east.

- The lords and ladies of the seven kingdoms meet

- They appoint Bran Stark as the King of the seven kingdoms

- Tyrion becomes the hand of the King

- Jon Snow is ordered to head back to the Night's Watch where he's reunited with Ghost, leaves and becomes a wilding

- Arya heads "West of Westeros" of the map alone

- Grey Worm and the unsullied head to Naarth

- Sansa becomes Queen of the North

Some fans suggested it may have not been a fitting end...

And that Bran didn't deserve to become King...

when u didn't contribute to group project and still got an A #GoT #GOTFinale pic.twitter.com/B0v7YQoFDO — edouard (@edouard67948532) May 20, 2019

Jose would have preferred to see Ghost on the throne:

This GENIUS suggested what Dany should have been saying when she was speaking to the Dothraki and the Unsullied below:

Many believed yet another incongruous item left in shot proved the show had gone downhill...

Proof that the quality of this show has gone down. First Starbucks, now a water bottle. Worst ending for the best show. #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/h64CEP8eER — Akber (@AkberFarooqui) May 20, 2019

One fan hilariously harkened back to a classic movie moment with Chris Tucker in Rush Hour 2.

It wasn't all bad though. People were particularly keen of this shot of Drogon behind Dany:

One was calling for a spin-off which featured just Arya after she goes off grid...

Despite just how divisive the series finale was, Game of Thrones fans all agreed on one thing: That Ghost got the reunion with Jon he truly deserved.

So at least one good thing happened this episode.#GameOfThrones#GOT pic.twitter.com/lcCxJhJ6dz — Zamal Akbar جمال اکبر (@zamalmd15) May 20, 2019

