Game of Thrones: Who ended up on the Iron Throne? Fans react to show's ending

20 May 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 10:49

Find out who finally wins the Game of Thrones and see all the reactions to the HBO fantasy series' grand finale after eight seasons.

Game of Thrones has finally ended, bringing its eight seasons to a not-so-dramatic close.

While it can't be said the final episode doesn't do its best to tie up the HBO fantasy drama in a neat little bow, there is still plenty for fans to have gotten their teeth stuck into.

See the teaser for the last ever episode of Game of Thrones above.

If you've been watching the eighth and final season of the series, you'll know that fans have been very upset about quite a few of the show runners' decisions so far, and its last episode is no different.

See the best and worst reactions as we find out what happens to the likes of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa and Arya Stark here...

WARNING: This post is full of spoilers

So, before we show everyone's reactions we may as well clear up the major plot points of the finale here:

- Tyrion Lannister is put in prison after betraying Daenerys Targaryen

- Daenerys Targaryen is killed by Jon Snow

- Drogon the dragon melts the iron throne and takes Dany east.

- The lords and ladies of the seven kingdoms meet

- They appoint Bran Stark as the King of the seven kingdoms

- Tyrion becomes the hand of the King

- Jon Snow is ordered to head back to the Night's Watch where he's reunited with Ghost, leaves and becomes a wilding

- Arya heads "West of Westeros" of the map alone

- Grey Worm and the unsullied head to Naarth

- Sansa becomes Queen of the North

Some fans suggested it may have not been a fitting end...

And that Bran didn't deserve to become King...

Jose would have preferred to see Ghost on the throne:

This GENIUS suggested what Dany should have been saying when she was speaking to the Dothraki and the Unsullied below:

Many believed yet another incongruous item left in shot proved the show had gone downhill...

One fan hilariously harkened back to a classic movie moment with Chris Tucker in Rush Hour 2.

It wasn't all bad though. People were particularly keen of this shot of Drogon behind Dany:

One was calling for a spin-off which featured just Arya after she goes off grid...

Despite just how divisive the series finale was, Game of Thrones fans all agreed on one thing: That Ghost got the reunion with Jon he truly deserved.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones - When Euron Greyjoy hosted the Eurovision Song Contest

READ MORE: Game of Thrones petition to remake series tops a million

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Plastic water bottle spotted in Game of Thrones season 8 finale

Game of Thrones fans spot plastic water bottle in season 8 finale
Jodie Comer in the season 2 trailer for Killing Eve

Killing Eve season 2 sees Jodie Comer's Villanelle watch now axed Jeremy Kyle Show
Eurovision Song Contest 2019 logo

Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 & what happens if they win?
Pilou Asbæk attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Game Of Thrones: Euron Greyjoy hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014

Courteney Cox picture: Friends actress shares photo of cast before show aired

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at Reading Festival 2002

VIDEO: What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil in poster for their pre Isle of White festival show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Biffy Clyro announce 2019 UK festival warm-up show next month

Biffy Clyro

Andrew Weatherall, Steve Albini, George Martin, Nile Rodgers and Brian Eno

The best music producers of all time

Lists

Elton John performs Rocket Man on Top Of The Pops, 24 May 1972.

What does Rocket Man by Elton John mean?

Features

The Black Keys sent to hippy commune in the official video for Go

WATCH: The Black Keys get sent to hippy retreat in new Go video
Liam Gallagher As It Was film documentary poster

Liam Gallagher: As It Was - See photos from the Oasis legend's documentary

Liam Gallagher