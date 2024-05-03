Gavin & Stacey to return for "last ever episode" on Christmas Day 2024

The cast of Gavin & Stacey and James Corden and Ruth Jones in 2024. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy, Instagram/James Corden

By Jenny Mensah

The much loved hit sitcom is set to return to our screens one last time.

Gavin and Stacey will return for one last episode.

The much-loved BBC sitcom is set to air a brand new epsiode one last time on Christmas Day, it has been confirmed.

Sharing a photo of himself and his co-star and co-creator Ruth Jones, James Corden wrote: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James".

Gavin and Stacey starred Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as its titular characters and ran for three seasons between 2007 and 2010.

It followed the couple (who hailed from Billericay, Essex and Barry Island, Wales respectively), their love story and their humorous friends and family.

The much-loved show returned for a Christmas special back in 2019 and the last episode ended on a cliffhanger when Nessa (Jones) proposed to Smithy (Corden).

Details about who will return in the cast are still to be announced, but it's likely that we'll see the return of Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman as Gavin's parents Mick and Pam Shipman, Melanie Walters as Stacey's mum Gwen West and Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn.

Gavin & Stacey will conclude on Christmas Day 2024 on BBC One and iPlayer.