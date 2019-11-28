James Corden & Ruth Jones: Gavin and Stacey Christmas special wasn’t "good enough” at first

Co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed that they had to revise their first attempt of the festive special.

James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed their first draft of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special wasn’t "good enough".

The hit BBC series is set to return to our screens for a one-off special on Christmas Day, 25 December 2019, but Corden - who co-created and wrote the show with Ruth Jones - has admitted their first draft wasn’t up to scratch.

Corden - who also plays Smithy on the hit show - told Radio Times magazine: "We'd confused ourselves in thinking there needed to be an absolute narrative arc - there was so much in the story, there was no room for the characters to breathe.

"We'd written about 40 pages, and we sat and we read it ... and we both went, 'This just isn't good enough. It doesn't feel like the show. It doesn't feel like it's right.'

"There was a real silence in this room ... a sense of, 'Maybe we were too naive to think we could pick it up.’ "

However, it was after taking a break and going for dinner with their respective partners that the writing pair realised it needed more “heart”.

Ruth Jones - who also plays the much-loved Nessa in the sitcom - revealed: "We did then identify what it was. There needed to be a heart to it, a big moment that resonated."

READ MORE: Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones turns out as Nessa to switch on Barry's Christmas lights

James Corden and Ruth Jones as Smithy and Nessa in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the first look at the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special was shared in a teaser this week.

Watch the sneak peek, which sees Bryn (Rob Brydon) - struggling with the Christmas dinner as Stacey (Joanna Page), and Nessa (Ruth Jones) look on.

The sitcom - which will return for the first time in 10 years - sees Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular Gavin and Stacey.

The cast will be back together on screen on alongside Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn, Melanie Walters as Stacey’s mum. Gwen, Larry Lamb as Mick and Alison Steadman as Pam - all reprising their roles for the upcoming special.

READ MORE: Was there a feud between James Corden & Mathew Horne?

Larry Lamb has teased that fans will NOT be disappointed by the upcoming Christmas special.

Speaking to Lorraine, the 71-year-old actor - who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the series - has revealed that 25 December 2019 is going to be a "rocking" night for fans tuning in to watch.

Talking about the show, which will see a new episode air for the first time in 10 years, he teased: "There's millions of people out there who are not going to be disappointed. There are some scenes in that I tell you.

"It's going to be a rocking Christmas night."

Watch his interview here:

So far, it has been revealed that Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy's sister Rudi will not be returning for the Christmas Special.

The 37-year-old actress and James Corden dated for two years from 2007, but when asked if she was returning as her chavtastic character, she told the BBC: "I wish.

"No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway.”

However, it seems like there is no hard feelings from Smith, gushed to The Sun: "Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas Special.

"I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special."

Watch James Corden and Sheridan Smith's most famous on-screen moment of the show, where they rap to Kanye West and Estelle's American Girl:

Russell Tovey, who played Gavin's friend Budgie, also revealed he wouldn't be back for the special because the character wasn't written into the episode.

Watch Ruth Jones control the crowds during Gavin and Stacey filming in Barry:

READ MORE: This Gavin & Stacey fact may change how you feel about it forever…