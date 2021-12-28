James Corden opens up on weight loss journey

James Corden has opened up about his weight loss journey. Picture: Ella DeGea/CBS via Getty Images

The Late Late Show host has opened up about his weight loss journey since becoming a WW ambassador and said he feels "incredible."

James Corden has lost two stone in 2021 and feels "incredible".

The 43-year-old actor, writer and presenter has shed the weight after becoming an ambassador of the world famous WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - at the start of the year and has called it "game-changing".

"Let me tell you — WW really works," he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back. It's game-changing and I feel incredible."

The Gavin and Stacey star went on praise the weight loss group's new points programme added that he "now knows how to eat and live healthier in a way that's manageable".

The Late Late Show host - who first came to prominence playing overweight teenager Jamie in ITV drama series Fat Friends - went on to explain that he now understands healthy eating is a "way of life" as opposed to a "temporary solution", especially during the festive season.

Corden continued: "This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living but I'm entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It's my favourite time of year, and it's so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself. What's working for me is realising this isn't a temporary solution, this is a new way of life."

He then joked: "I love that my clothes fit better, but I just love ice cream a little bit more than that."

Corden previously revealed that he wore spanx under his suits on The Late Late Show.

Speaking to his guests RuPaul and Rachel Brosnahan in January, he laughed: "I think I'm making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx.

"I'm not even joking. My New Year's resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx.

"It'll be like I'm suddenly free, Ru! I won't know what to do! I'll be breathing... Oh, you'll know [when I'm not wearing it], babe.

"You'll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It'll be my first ever Instagram Story."

