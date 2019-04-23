How old is Arya Stark?! Game of Thrones fans react to Maisie Williams' sex scene

Sophie Turner joined fans in sharing her reaction at the sex scene which left fans googling the age of her co-star Maisie Williams.

Fans have reacted to the latest episode of Game of Thrones, which saw a much-loved character hit somewhat of a personal milestone.

*WARNING: HUGE SEASON 8 SPOILERS BELOW*

Viewers took to Twitter in their droves to express their shock at Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark, who took the opportunity to lose her virginity to Gendry - played by Joe Dempsie - towards the end of the second episode on Monday (21 April).

Even her best friend and co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Arya's sister Sansa, shared a reaction video- which saw her sipping some wine as she reviewed the raunchy scene.

Watch Turner's clip above, which she shared on her Instagram.

See fans' reactions to the scene below...

Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones at the Season Finale Premiere. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Some shared their mixed feelings over Maisie Williams' sex scene.

Anyone else find it weird watching ayra stark get her kit off. #GamesOfThrones — jon bennett (@bennett2017) April 22, 2019

I’ve just seen Arya Stark naked and now game of thrones is ruined for me forever. — max (@maxonthedlr3) April 22, 2019

Despite the fact Arya is 18 in the show and Maisie is 22 in real life, fans couldn't help but ask how old the actor and her character is.

💀💀💀 LMAO pic.twitter.com/r8BnyLqfjb — UCT GRADUATE FELA CUTIE (@lefaBleu) April 22, 2019

Everyone right now is doing a quick google search to double check Arya’s age. — Tabitha (@liltabslildabs) April 22, 2019

- Dude WTF

- Google "Arya stark actress age"

- Oh ok — Dhruv Deshpande (@DhruvDeshpunde) April 22, 2019

Number 1 google search tonight: “how old is Arya Stark actress real age” — Comrade Saint Jayrone Laurent🌹 (@MoPhlow) April 22, 2019

Other fans were more positive, congratulating the character on having agency over her body:

Good to see Ayra Stark getting some. You go girl. #GoT — twofoursix01 (@CarlBrown82) April 23, 2019

Adam West showed his "respect".

GOT are such a tease. Now I have wait till like next week to watch the battle of winterfell.



On a plus Ayra stark. Respect to you. #GameOfThrones — AdamWest (@Adamlaad) April 23, 2019

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, was particularly impressed by the character.

And @Maisie_Williams and Arya having agency over her own sexuality like all women should literally gave me liiiifeee... as well as @BellaRamsey and Lady Mormont just being like “Hush now Cousin I’m doing me because I’m a BOSS!” made me nearly pull my bra off and wave it around 🤣 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 22, 2019

