How old is Arya Stark?! Game of Thrones fans react to Maisie Williams' sex scene

23 April 2019, 15:11 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 16:28

Sophie Turner joined fans in sharing her reaction at the sex scene which left fans googling the age of her co-star Maisie Williams.

Fans have reacted to the latest episode of Game of Thrones, which saw a much-loved character hit somewhat of a personal milestone.

*WARNING: HUGE SEASON 8 SPOILERS BELOW*

Viewers took to Twitter in their droves to express their shock at Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark, who took the opportunity to lose her virginity to Gendry - played by Joe Dempsie - towards the end of the second episode on Monday (21 April).

Even her best friend and co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Arya's sister Sansa, shared a reaction video- which saw her sipping some wine as she reviewed the raunchy scene.

Watch Turner's clip above, which she shared on her Instagram.

See fans' reactions to the scene below...

Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones at the Season Finale Premiere
Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones at the Season Finale Premiere. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Some shared their mixed feelings over Maisie Williams' sex scene.

Despite the fact Arya is 18 in the show and Maisie is 22 in real life, fans couldn't help but ask how old the actor and her character is.

Other fans were more positive, congratulating the character on having agency over her body:

Adam West showed his "respect".

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, was particularly impressed by the character.

READ MORE:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Jon Snow and Ygritte in Florence + The Machine's cover of Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstones

VIDEO: Hear Florence + The Machine perform Game of Thrones song Jenny of Oldstones

Florence And The Machine

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, who stars as Villanelle in the BBC America drama, at the season 2 premiere

Where is Killing Eve's Jodie Comer from & what's her real accent?
Chris Moyles interviews Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd

VIDEO: Chris Moyles meets Avengers' Scarlett Johansson & Paul Rudd!

The Chris Moyles Show

Sam Fender and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove

VIDEO: Sam Fender recreates Byker Grove scene after Ant & Dec follow him on Twitter

Sam Fender

Alex Lowe who plays Clinton Baptiste in Phoenix nights visits The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: When Phoenix Nights' Clinton Baptiste met Chris Moyles...

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, and Damon Albarn, of Blur, during the second Music Industry 'Soccer Six' football tournament at Mile End Stadium, 1996

QUIZ: Are you Oasis or Blur?

Quizzes

Dave Grohl busked in Seattle with Brandi Carlile

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl went busking in Seattle

Foo Fighters

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, Foo Fighters Dave Grohl & Nirvana's Kurt Cobain

Blink 182, Foo Fighters and Nirvana among internet's most vulnerable passwords
Radio X's Great X-Pectations 2019

The Best New Music, Artists And Bands For 2019

How To Start A Band

WATCH: 2019's best new artists tell YOU how to start a band

Features

Arctic Monkeys 2018

QUIZ: Which Arctic Monkeys Album Are You?

Quizzes