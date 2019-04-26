Game of Thrones fans react to hilarious waxwork of Daenerys Targaryen
26 April 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 17:31
A waxwork of the Game of Thrones character was unveiled in Dublin, but fans aren't seeing a resemblance. See the waxwork and the reactions here.
A waxwork of the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen has sent fans into meltdown.
The life-sized model was unveiled in Dublin this week, but has caused a stir because of its lack of resemblance to Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO drama.
See an image of the piece here:
View this post on Instagram
Introducing 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 @emilia_clarke character from @gameofthrones #DaenerysTargaryen #Khaleesi #HouseOfTargaryen #GOT #LadyOfDragonstone 🏰👸🏼🏰 🐉🐲🐉🐲🐉 Make sure you come and see it now! #gameofthrones #waxmuseum #dublin #thingstodo #templebardublin #templebar #got7 #gotg #gameofthrones8 #gameofthronesedits #gameofthronesquotes #gameofthronesfacts #gameofthronesfamily #gameofthronescast #emiliaclarke #emiliaclarke❤️ #emiliaclarkefans #emiliaclarkeedit #emiliaclarkefan
Unfortunately, fans weren't too convinced by the waxwork and took to social media to... ahem... wax lyrical about it.
See some of the reactions here:
Some fans were screaming over the gaffe...
I am absolutely screaming SCREAMING SCREAMING at the Daenerys Targaryen waxwork in the Dublin Waxworks Museums pic.twitter.com/5eWKACE9v0— Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 24, 2019
Another thought it looked more like David Beckham than Emilia Clarke:
And the rest just said it plain looked nothing like her:
That’s not Daenerys! 😂https://t.co/t08WqoD3wn— Fergal Reid (@fergalreid) April 25, 2019
The waxwork figure of Daenerys Targaryen is described as “lifelike” 🥴— Ms Survivor (@Ms_Survivor_) April 24, 2019
One fan was upset on Clarke's behalf that the waxwork didn't do her justice...
This does not do her any justice!!! https://t.co/HioF68Zawt @ElvisDuranShow— DanielleMonaro (@DanielleMonaro) April 26, 2019
While another wanted to "protect" the actress from it.
I want to protect her from it— Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 24, 2019
