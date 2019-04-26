Game of Thrones fans react to hilarious waxwork of Daenerys Targaryen

26 April 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 17:31

Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Picture: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

A waxwork of the Game of Thrones character was unveiled in Dublin, but fans aren't seeing a resemblance. See the waxwork and the reactions here.

A waxwork of the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen has sent fans into meltdown.

The life-sized model was unveiled in Dublin this week, but has caused a stir because of its lack of resemblance to Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO drama.

See an image of the piece here:

Unfortunately, fans weren't too convinced by the waxwork and took to social media to... ahem... wax lyrical about it.

See some of the reactions here:

Some fans were screaming over the gaffe...

Another thought it looked more like David Beckham than Emilia Clarke:

And the rest just said it plain looked nothing like her:

One fan was upset on Clarke's behalf that the waxwork didn't do her justice...

While another wanted to "protect" the actress from it.

Find out who Emilia Clarke told how Game of Thrones ends:

Watch Matt Bellamy share his solo track Pray for the Game of Thrones soundtrack For The Throne:

