Game of Thrones fans react to hilarious waxwork of Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Picture: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

A waxwork of the Game of Thrones character was unveiled in Dublin, but fans aren't seeing a resemblance. See the waxwork and the reactions here.

A waxwork of the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen has sent fans into meltdown.

The life-sized model was unveiled in Dublin this week, but has caused a stir because of its lack of resemblance to Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO drama.

See an image of the piece here:

Unfortunately, fans weren't too convinced by the waxwork and took to social media to... ahem... wax lyrical about it.

See some of the reactions here:

Some fans were screaming over the gaffe...

I am absolutely screaming SCREAMING SCREAMING at the Daenerys Targaryen waxwork in the Dublin Waxworks Museums pic.twitter.com/5eWKACE9v0 — Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 24, 2019

Another thought it looked more like David Beckham than Emilia Clarke:

And the rest just said it plain looked nothing like her:

The waxwork figure of Daenerys Targaryen is described as “lifelike” 🥴 — Ms Survivor (@Ms_Survivor_) April 24, 2019

One fan was upset on Clarke's behalf that the waxwork didn't do her justice...

While another wanted to "protect" the actress from it.

I want to protect her from it — Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 24, 2019

