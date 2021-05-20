Friends: The Reunion official trailer unveiled!

By Jenny Mensah

A first official look at the upcoming Friends reunion has been released. Find out where you can watch it and what to expect here.

The first official full-length trailer for Friends: The Reunion has been revealed ahead of its release on 27 May.

Cast members are set to celebrate the hit show with Friends: The Reunion- an unscripted, one-off special which will see David Schwimmer return as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

A short trailer for the programme was released last week and now HBO have shared an extended look at the special reunion show, which will see special guests in James Corden, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and more.

Watch the official trailer above and find out more about the reunion below, including when it's released, who stars and how to watch it in the US and UK.

Friends: The Reunion official trailer has been revealed. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

When is the Friends reunion release date?

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May 2021.

What is the Friends reunion called?

The Friends reunion is being referred to as Friends: The Reunion and The One Where They Get Back Together.

Who stars in the Friends reunion?

Naturally, all six original cast members will return for the show. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will also be joined by celebrity guests.

HBO Max has said more than 15 celebrities will also take part including former cast members Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and global stars Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, James Corden, David Beckham, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, K-Pop band BTS and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

How can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK and US?

US fans can watch the show on streaming service HBO Max. There is yet to be information released about how to watch it in the UK.

