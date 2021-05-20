Friends: The Reunion official trailer unveiled!

20 May 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 11:38

By Jenny Mensah

A first official look at the upcoming Friends reunion has been released. Find out where you can watch it and what to expect here.

The first official full-length trailer for Friends: The Reunion has been revealed ahead of its release on 27 May.

Cast members are set to celebrate the hit show with Friends: The Reunion- an unscripted, one-off special which will see David Schwimmer return as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

A short trailer for the programme was released last week and now HBO have shared an extended look at the special reunion show, which will see special guests in James Corden, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and more.

Watch the official trailer above and find out more about the reunion below, including when it's released, who stars and how to watch it in the US and UK.

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?

Friends: The Reunion official trailer revealed
Friends: The Reunion official trailer has been revealed. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Friends reunion

When is the Friends reunion release date?

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May 2021.

What is the Friends reunion called?

The Friends reunion is being referred to as Friends: The Reunion and The One Where They Get Back Together.

Who stars in the Friends reunion?

Naturally, all six original cast members will return for the show. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will also be joined by celebrity guests.

HBO Max has said more than 15 celebrities will also take part including former cast members Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and global stars Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, James Corden, David Beckham, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, K-Pop band BTS and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

How can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK and US?

US fans can watch the show on streaming service HBO Max. There is yet to be information released about how to watch it in the UK.

QUIZ: Is this a genuine Friends episode or not?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

The Friends cast

Friends: The Reunion trailer and release date revealed

Chumbawamba perform their hit single Tubthumping, at the start of the Brit Awards ceremony, at the London Arena in 1998

Chumbawamba to reissue Tubthumping and release documentary film

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in FX' Welcome To Wrexham trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney star in Welcome to Wrexham trailer

Ewan McGregor as Halston, entering Studio 54

Halston's Studio 54 air vent death: Did it really happen?

James Newman

Eurovision 2021: Who is the UK's entry James Newman?

Latest On Radio X

Crowds at Reading Festival 2018

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals 2021

Baddiel and Skinner and The Lightning Seeds

The story of Three Lions by Baddiel & Skinner & The Lightning Seeds

Features

John Lennon in July 1968: How well do you know his life and work?

Can you ace the ultimate John Lennon quiz?

Quizzes

Glastonbury Festival 2014

Glastonbury permitted to hold two-day event in September

Glastonbury Festival

The Who at the time of My Generation in 1965: Pete Townshend, Keith Moon, Roger Daltrey and John Entwistle

Pete Townshend on the real inspiration for My Generation

The Who

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher: Wonderwall is one of my least favourite Oasis songs

Noel Gallagher