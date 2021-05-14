Friends Reunion trailer and release date revealed

The Friends reunion episode has shared its air date alongside a first look trailer. Find out where you can watch it and what to expect here.

Cast members are set to celebrate the hit show with Friends: The Reunion- an unscripted, one-off special which will see David Schwimmer return as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

A short trailer for the programme shows the cast walking off into the distance to a slowed-down version of the iconic I'll Be There For You theme tune, before a caption reads: "The one where they get back together."

The show, which was supposed to have been filmed over a year ago but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was shot in the same studios as the original series in Los Angeles.

Watch the teaser clip above and find out more about the reunion here including when it's released, how to watch it and who will guest star.

Friends cast David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

When is the Friends reunion release date?

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May 2021.

What is the Friends reunion called?

The Friends reunion is being referred to as Friends: The Reunion or The One Where They Get Back Together.

Who stars in the Friends reunion?

Naturally, all six original cast members will return for the show. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will also be joined by celebrity guests.

HBO Max has said more than 15 celebrities will also take part including former cast members Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and global stars Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, James Corden, David Beckham, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, K-Pop band BTS and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

How can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK and US?

US fans can watch the show on streaming service HBO Max. There is yet to be information released about how to watch it in the UK.

