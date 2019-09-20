Is this a genuine Friends episode title… Or not?

20 September 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 13:08

Friends: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Friends: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The first episode of Friends aired on 22 September 1994... but how well do you remember the series?

If you’re a fan of the classic TV comedy Friends, you’ll know that each episode had its own title thats started “The One With…”

It’s a great joke, and cleverly described each episode perfectly. But are you that familiar with each episode well enough toe pick out a genuine Friends title from a bogus one?

Just pick the ones that you think are REAL… or FAKE. Could it BE any easier?

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To The Killers' When You Were Young?
Foo Fighters Emojis

QUIZ: Name The Foo Fighters Song From The Emoji

Stage diving

QUIZ: How Grunge Are You?

The Killers, 2004

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To Jenny By The Killers?

Nirvana in 1991

QUIZ: Do You Know The Words To Smells Like Teen Spirit?

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2013

QUIZ: Which Arctic Monkeys Album Are You?

Latest On Radio X

Pete Doherty

Peter Doherty warns fans scammers are using his name to steal their money and info

The Libertines

Sam Fender describes engineers gory trampoline accident

WATCH: Sam Fender describes his engineer's gory trampoline accident

Sam Fender

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher really wants to play Knebworth again

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. album cover

Why has Liam Gallagher called his new album Why Me. Why Not?

Liam Gallagher

Elbow in 2018

Elbow announce 2020 UK tour dates

Elbow

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Liam Gallagher