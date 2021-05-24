The Friends Reunion UK air date: Here's when and where to watch it

By Jenny Mensah

Friends: The Reunion Show is set to take place this week and it has finally been revealed where UK fans can watch it. Find out how to catch up with the show here.

Friends: The Reunion is set to stream this week and the show finally has the details of the UK air date confirmed.

Director Ben Winston told Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp that fans on this side of the pond would find out "very soon" when they could expect to see the show and he didn't disappoint.

Cast members will celebrate the hit show with an unscripted, one-off special which will see David Schwimmer return as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

Watch the full trailer above and find out more about the Friends reunion including when it's released, what to expect and how and when to watch it in the UK.

David Schwimmer in the Friends reunion trailer. Picture: YouTube/HBO Max

How can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

UK fans can watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One on Thursday 27 May from 8pm and on demand on the Sky and NOW TV streaming service from 8:00 am on the same day.

What is the Friends reunion called?

The Friends reunion is being referred to as Friends: The Reunion and The One Where They Get Back Together.

Who features in the Friends reunion?

Naturally, all six original cast members will return for the show. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will also be joined by celebrity guests.

HBO Max has said more than 15 celebrities will also take part including former cast members Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and global stars Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, James Corden (who interviews the cast), David Beckham, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, K-Pop band BTS and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

What will happen in the Friends reunion?

As shown in the full length trailer, the cast will go back to the original set of the hit sitcom, play a quiz based on some of its biggest moments, recall some of their most memorable moments and reveal if they stole anything from the set.

They'll also sit down for an interview with James Corden, who will present the proceedings, read back through some of the funniest scenes, and famous celebrity guests will make an appearance.

