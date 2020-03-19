Friends reunion special delayed due to coronavirus

19 March 2020, 11:33 | Updated: 19 March 2020, 14:07

Friends reunion special delayed due to coronavirus
Friends reunion special delayed due to coronavirus. Picture: Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

According to reports, shooting for the reunion of the hit 90s sitcom - with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc - has been pushed back to May at the earliest.

The Friends reunion special has reportedly been delayed due to coronavirus.

Filming on the HBO Max show, which is to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc reunite on the programme's soundstage for an unscripted reunion, was due to start filming next month.

However, sources have confirmed to Variety that the special has been delayed, and shooting has been pushed back to May at the earliest.

The special one-off show was meant to help launch HBO Max in May, where the it would become the exclusive home of all 10 seasons of the beloved comedy series.

The stars of the show all took to social media last month to confirm the sitcom is getting a long-awaited reunion, 16 years after the final episode aired in 2004.

Each actor also posted the same caption, which simply stated "it's happening" and tagged their co-stars, and HBO Max.

The news comes as filming on countless TV shows and films has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in nearly 9,000 deaths worldwide.

Everything from Eastenders to Line of Duty have announced that shooting will be delayed, and sever film releases such as the forthcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, has been postponed until October.

Festivals have also bit hit, with Snowbombing, SXSW, Coachella and now Glastonbury Festival all cancelled or postponed.

