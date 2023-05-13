Who is Hannah Waddingham? What we know about the Eurovision 2023 host

Hannah Waddingham was a Eurovision co host for 2023. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Ted Lasso star and co-host of Eurovision 2023 has made quite the impression this year. Find out everything we know about the triple threat.

Hannah Waddingham is hosting Eurovision 2023 alongside Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina and she's quickly becoming a national treasure as a result.

The star of stage and screen is best known for playing the role of Rebecca Welton in hit comedy series Ted Lasso, but her talents know no bounds.

If you're just becoming acquainted with the Emmy Award-winning star, her road to Eurovision might be somewhat confusing, but the multi-lingual singer and actor has a huge CV of work which spans genres and decades.

Find out more about Hannah Waddingham, including where she's from, what she's starred in, what languages she speaks (other than French of course), below.

Who is Hannah Waddingham?

Hannah Waddingham is an English actress and singer, best known for playing the tole of Rebecca Welton in Ted Lesso.

Where is Hannah Waddingham from?

Hannah Waddingham was born in Wandsworth in London, England. Her mother Melodie Kelly, as well as her maternal grandparents, was an opera singer.

How old is Hannah Waddingham?

48. Hannah Waddingham was born on 28th July 1974 and at the time of this article is 48 years old.

How tall is Hannah Waddingham?

The Eurovision host is thought to stand at 5 foot 11 inches or 180cm.

Does Hannah Waddingham have children?

Hannah has one child, Kitty, who wad born in 2016. Her daughter - who she shares with ex-partner Gianluca Cugnetto who she was with for over 10 years - has an autoimmune disease Henoch–Schönlein purpura.

What languages does Hannah Waddingham speak?

Other than her native English and French, Hannah Waddingham also speaks Italian.

What is Hannah Waddingham known for?

Hannah Waddingham is best known for playing the role of Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, winning an Emmy for her peformance in the series.

However, she is an acclaimed West End star, featuring in the likes of Spamalot, The Wizard of Oz, Kiss Me, Kate, Into the Woods and Bad Girls: The Musical.

What else has Hannah Waddingham been in?

You might also remember Hannah Waddingham as the 'shame nun' Septa Unella in Game of Thrones, but her film and TV work spans as far back as 2002. Waddingham has also featured in the likes of Coupling, Brookside, William and Marry, Footballers Wives, Doctors, Not Going Out, Bad Education and Sex Education.

She also had roles in How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, Les Misérables, The Hustle, Winter Ridge and Hocus Pocus 2.

