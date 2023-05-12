Who is Mae Muller? Everything you need to know about the UK's Eurovision bid this year

Mae Muller is the UK entry for Eurovision 2023. Picture: Press

Find out everything we know about Mae Muller, who's set to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with I Wrote A Song.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place on Saturday 13th May in Liverpool and this year's UK bid is Mae Muller.

You might be forgiven for not knowing who she is, but the British singer-songwriter has been around for quite some time and has been writing music since she was just eight years old.

Find out everything we know about Mae Muller, including where she's from, her age and when you can expect her to perform in the competition.

Who is the UK entry for Eurovision 2023?

Mae Muller is representing the UK at this year's Eurovision with her I Wrote A Song single.

Watch the official video for the song here:

Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

What nationality is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is a British singer-songwriter from London. She has a Jewish background and her grandfather Robert Muller settled in Wales after coming to Britain as a refugee from Nazi Germany aged 12.

When is Mae Muller performing on Eurovision?

Mae Muller will be the 26th and final contestant to perform at the Eurovision Grand Final this year. She'll come just after penultimate act Croatia.

Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Second Semi-Final | Eurovision 2023

When the news of the UK bid was first announced, Mae said: “I cannot believe i’m even saying this… but i am this year’s uk entry for EUROVISION 2023 with my track I Wrote A Song!!!

"What an honour to host on behalf of Ukraine, it’s going to be so special"

She added: "Eurovision 2023 LETS GO! LIVERPOOL I WILL SEE YOU VERY SOON"

Watch her perform the track live at the second semi final.

What age is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller was born on 26th August 1997 and at the time of writing this article is 25 years old.

How was Mae Muller chosen for Eurovision?

The singer-songwriter was selected to represent the UK by BBC bosses and Tap Music, a global management company who also helped select Sam Ryder last year.

What genre is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is a pop singer-songwriter. Among her influences she lists Gwen Stefani, Lily Allen and Florence + The Machine.

Where is Mae Muller from?

Mae Muller is a British singer-songwriter with Jewish roots. She was raised in Kentish Town, London. She featured in Mika's Grace Kelly video when she was a child.

Watch her here:

MIKA - Grace Kelly

What is Mae Muller's TikTok?

Mae Muller's TikTok is @maemuller where you can find what she's been up to across Eurovision week.

What is Mae Muller's Instagram?

You can find Mae on Instagram at @maemuller. There you can find out what she's been up to during her Eurovision bid.

How tall is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is believed to be 5'7" tall.

Does Mae Muller have an album?

Mae Muller released her Chapter 1 album in 2019. She's also released three EPs; After Hours and Frankly in 2018 and No One Else, Not Even You in 2020.

What songs has Mae Muller sung?

Mae Muller is most known for her vocals on Better Days, a song by Swedish music collective Neiked and American rapper Polo G

Is Mae Muller going on tour?

Yes, Mae Muller is scheduled for live dates across the summer, playing at the likes of Birmingham Pride, Truck Festival, Tramlines, Brighton & Hove Pride, Victorious Festival, Sundown Festival and more.

She's also playing a run of headline dates later this year, which will include a homecoming show at the London Roundhouse in November.

See Mae Mullers live dates here.

Who represented the UK in Eurovision last year?

Sam Ryder was internally selected by the BBC to represent the UK in Turin with his Space Man single. He made history, breaking the UK curse and bringing us to UK glory with second place, just behind winners Kalush Orchestra

Sam Ryder - SPACE MAN - LIVE - United Kingdom 🇬🇧 - Grand Final - Eurovision 2022

You can watch the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday 13th May from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

