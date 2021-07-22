The latest Dune trailer is out and it looks epic

Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel has released it's latest trailer. Find out more about the upcoming sci-fir release here.

The remake of Dune is almost on its way, with a brand new trailer being released this week.

Denis Villeneuve's take on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert will see an all-star cast dazzle in a dust-filled spectacle this year.

The book was originally adapted for the cinema by David Lynch in 1984, but he considers it one of the only real failures of his career.

With its epic landscapes, incredible battle scenes and a Hans Zimmer score, this highly anticipated adaptation is one to watch as sci-fi fans across the globe wait to see if Villeneuve can do the novel justice.

But just what can we expect from the new Dune? Watch the latest official trailer above and find out everything we know about the film so far.

Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Timothée Chalamet in Dune. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures

When is Dune released?

Dune is set for release in cinemas on 21 October 2021.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is the director of Dune?

The Oscar nominated-director, Denis Villeneuve, who also helmed Blade Runner 2049, is the director of Dune.

Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

Zendaya stars in Dune. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy

Who stars in the cast of Dune with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya?

Dune stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name, Little Women), Rebecca Ferguson (Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Oscar Isaac (the Star Wars franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Milk, Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO’s Chernobyl, Avengers: Age of Ultron), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Avengers: Endgame), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, HBO’s Euphoria), Chang Chen (Mr. Long, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), David Dastmalchian (Blade Runner 2049, The Dark Knight), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Netflix’s Sex Education), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), with Jason Momoa (Aquaman, HBO’s Game of Thrones), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall).

What can be expected from Dune?

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the galaxy's most vital element: spice.

Radio X was lucky enough to be among the few critics who watched the first 10 minutes of the film, and we can confirm that it's a visual treat. Fans can expect sumptuous landscapes, epic battle scenes and a beautiful score courtesy of Hans Zimmerman, plus some interesting casting choices to boot!

Dune is released in cinemas only on 21 October 2021 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures