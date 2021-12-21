Emily in Paris 3: Release date, cast and more on the hit Netflix show

By Jenny Mensah

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 3? Find out what we know so far about the Netflix show starring Lily Collins.

Emily in Paris season 2 hasn't even dropped on Netflix this week and fans are already searching to see if there will be a third helping of the show.

The fish out of water romcom series, which sees Lily Collins in the titular role, still remains pretty divisive, but there's no denying its fervent fanbase.

But as we prepare to find out what happens to Emily and her friends in season two, will Emily in Paris be renewed for a third season? And if so, when will it be released?

Find out everything we know so far about season 3 below.

Will there be an Emily In Paris season 3? Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Will there be a season 3 of Emily in Paris?

There's no confirmation so far about a third season of Emily in Paris, but since it's hugely popular, we doubt we've seen the last of it yet. We only learned in May 2021 that Netflix was filming Emily in Paris season 2, so it's likely we won't know until the new year that a third season is in the works.

When is the Emily in Paris season 3 release date?

It's not yet been confirmed that the show will be renewed for a third season, but watch this space.

When is Emily in Paris season 2 released?

Emily in Paris season 2 is out on Netflix from 22nd December 2021.

Lily Collins stars as Emily in Emily in Paris season 2. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Who's in the cast of Emily in Paris 2?

Lily Collins returns as the titular character. Also back is Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Slyvie and Samuel Arnold as work pal Julian. Lucas Bravo also stars as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert. Lucien Laviscount joins the cast as yet another love interest for Emily.

Emily in Paris season 2. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

What happens in Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily In Paris 2 is yet to be released, but season two is set to pick up where the first left off. Emily has just slept with Gabriel thinking he's set to leave for Normandy the next day, but due to a generous investment from Emily's Savoir client, Antoine, he ends up staying in Paris. Cue plenty of complications in Emily's love life as she runs around in inexplicably unrealistic outfits dealing with more twists and turns.

Emily in Paris season 2 is out on Netflix on 22nd December.