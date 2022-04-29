When is Avatar 2 released? Everything we know about the long awaited sequel

Avatar with Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy / 20th Century Fox

By Jenny Mensah

James Cameron teased the second instalment of the hit sci fi movie this week, but when is it released and who returns in the cast? Find out here.

It's been over a decade since the first Avatar film was released and after 13 years, we'e finally edging closer to a sequel.

Director James Cameron delighted fans at CinemaCon by giving them taste of the new film's visuals as well as revealing its title.

Now Sam Worthington - who starred as Jake Sully in the global phenomenon - teased what can be expected from the follow-up to the 2009 smash hit.

Find out everything we know about Avatar 2 here, including its full title, release date, trailers, who's returning in the cast and more.

What's the title of Avatar 2?

Avatar 2 is titled Avatar: The Way of The Water.

When is Avatar 2 coming out?

Avatar: The Way of The Water is released on 16 December 2022.

Why has Avatar 2 taken so long?

The film has suffered multiple setbacks and delays and it's said to have taken its time because James Cameron needed the right technology to film motion capture underwater. Despite waiting 13 years for a sequel, Cameron has confirmed it will be worth the wait and we can expect three more instalments, which are set for 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Is there an Avatar 2 trailer?

No official trailer has been released yet, but has been reported that a new trailer will launch exclusively in cinemas next week to be played ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avatar 2 cast: Who returns for The Way of The Water?

Avatar: The Way of the Water will see the return of Zoe Saldaña as Na'vi princess Neytiri and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, the human-turned-Na'vi. Elsewhere, you can expect the return of Stephen Lang as the dead Colonel Miles Quaritch, who is set to be the villain of the entire franchise.

Avatar 2: What can we expect?

Sam Worthington has told fans they are in for a treat as the sequel is "mind-blowing". He told Variety: "Jim [James Cameron] is a very loyal man and he keeps the same people on board, but I’m a very small cog in this. There’s a big creative team behind it, and from what I’ve seen, it’s mind-blowing and marvellous what they’re coming up with."

While promoting The Adam Project, Zoe Saldana revealed she cried after watching 20 minutes of Avatar 2 footage and has told audiences to "brace themselves".

"I was speechless...I was moved to tears."



Zoe Saldana saw 20-minutes of AVATAR 2. Love this answer about James Cameron. The underwater performance-capture technology should be incredible. #TheAdamProject #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/u79EOEsQHQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 11, 2022

When was the first Avatar released?

The first Avatar film was released on 17 December 2009. It broke records at the time, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and the fastest movie to gross $1 billion through to $2.5 billion.

Remind yourself of the game-changing film here:

