Our Father: Watch the shocking trailer for the Netflix's latest documentary

The latest Netflix documentary investigates Donald Cline, an ex-fertility doctor who illegally artificially inseminated his sperm into women.

Our Father is the latest Netflix documentary set to shock the globe.

The chilling first look at the investigative documentary sees it delve into the events surrounding a once much respected fertility doctor by the name of Donald Cline, who artificially inseminated multiple women using his own sperm.

Watch the trailer for Our Father above and find out everything we know about the show so far, including when it's released, what's it's about and what happened to Donald Cline.

Our Father is coming to Netflix in May. Picture: Netflix

When is Our Father released on Netflix?

Our Father can be streamed on Netflix from 11th May 2022.

What is Our Father about?

Our father centres around the horrific actions of Donald Cline - a once revered fertility doctor who was discovered to have inseminated over 50 women with his own sperm.

Directed by Lucie Jourdan, the documentary focuses on a small town in Indiana and tells the story of some of the people fathered by Cline.

It shows how at home DNA testing kits and famous ancestry sites led do many of his 'children' finding out they were linked to multiple people in their area, which inevitably led their trail back to the doctor.

It will interview not just the 'children' of Cline, but their parents and show the devastating fall-out of Cline's actions and how they have caused a ripple effect across their entire community.

Is Our Father real?

Netlfix's Our Father documentary is a true story, but some scenes will be dramatised and reconstructed for the audience.

The role of Donald Cline is dramatised in Our Father. Picture: Netflix

Who is Donald Cline?

Donald Cline is the subject of Our Father - a former fertility doctor who was discovered to have used his sperm to artificially inseminate over 50 women. He opened a clinic in 1979 and secretly impregnated women for years, claiming the donations were from medical residents.

Where is Donald Cline now?

Cline retired from practice in 2009 and was later convicted in 2017 for two counts of obstruction of justice.

Watch Our Father on Netflix from 11th May 2022.

