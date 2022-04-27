The Batman sequel has been confirmed

By Jenny Mensah

The Matt Reeves-directed film, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is set to return for a sequel.

The Batman has been confirmed for a sequel.

Following the success of the DC blockbuster, the film - which saw Robert Pattinson play the Caped Crusader - will see the British actor reprise his role once again.

Speaking at the CinemaCon event on Tuesday (26th April), director Matt Reeves said: "Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn't have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world.

"I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

Robert Pattinson stars as The Batman. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman - which also saw Zoe Kravitz star as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler - made $750 million at the global box office.



As well as a sequel, Reeves is working on The Penguin spin-off series, which will see Colin Farrell reprise his role from the 2022 film.

The Batman's soundtrack prominently featured Nirvana's Something In The Way and the filmmaker previously revealed how he was inspired by the late Kurt Cobain in his film.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way, that’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse,” said Reeves.

“So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Reeves also added that Pattinson himself had a Cobain-like quality, because he "looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

