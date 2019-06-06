VIDEO: Michael Caine said The Italian Job line to Toby Tarrant and he almost lost it

Find out what happened when Toby Tarrant met the film legend and talked about his new book Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life.

Sir Michael Caine visited the Radio X studio last week for a last minute interview and Toby Tarrant had the pleasure of meeting him!

The British film legend, who's most known for his roles in The Italian Job, Alfie and Get Carter, has published an autobiography Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life.

Naturally a starstruck Toby asked the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels star about the recent release, and he ended up being treated to one of the most famous lines in British film history.

Watch the moment Toby met Sir Michael Caine in our video, and see him nail that line from The Italian Job in real life.

