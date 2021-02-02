Elton John praises "incredibly moving" It's A Sin series

The cast of It's A Sin and Elton John. Picture: 1. Twitter/Channel 4 2. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary singer-songwriter has praised the Channel 4 mini-series, which charts the arrival of AIDS to the UK in the 1980s.

Elton John has praised Channel 4 series It's A Sin for its portrayal of the AIDS epidemic in the 80s.

The legendary British singer-songwriter, who has been working tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for those living with the illness, took to social media to give his seal of approval to the five-part drama.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "It’s A Sin is an incredibly moving account of the arrival of AIDS in the U.K. in the 1980’s. Watching it, so many sad and devastating memories came flooding back. Many people were callous, ignorant and cruel. Thank God we have come so far since then."

The Your Song star added: "Hats off to @russelltdavies63 on creating this moving testament to a pivotal and important moment in LGBTQ history. The cast are sublime. Congratulations all round. A TRIUMPH of creativity and humanity."

The series is particularly close to Elton John's heart as an openly gay man who lived through the HIV and AIDS crisis and lost many contemporaries to the disease, including his friends Ryan White and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

In 1992, Elton John came out as gay and in the same year he founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He's gone on to raise hundreds of millions of pounds for the cause, hosting galas and balls as well as his famous annual Academy Award Party since 1993.

It's A Sin stars Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander as Ritchie Tozer, Lydia West as Jill Baxter, Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde, Callum Scott Howells as Colin Morris-Jones and Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee.

The emotional drama - which also features stellar supporting roles from the likes of Keeley Hawes, follows a group of friends who deal with the arrival of AIDS in the UK in the 1980s. Spanning from from 1981-1991, It's A Sin highlights the heartbreaking loss, cruelty, fear-mongering and misinformation which occurred during the tragic period.

Watch the first look teaser for It's A Sin below:

This week, Olly Alexander has also used the opportunity to spread awareness for national HIV testing week and shared the numerous ways in which the fight against HIV has moved forward.

it's national HIV testing week!! let's celebrate our progress in fighting this virus by taking a free test and knowing our status. Go check @THTorguk for more info✨🌈 #nationalhivtestingweek #ItsASin https://t.co/FoPsojEESv pic.twitter.com/Uj7tt4iRuc — olly alexander ✨ (@alexander_olly) February 1, 2021

