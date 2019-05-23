Elton John’s former fiancé Linda Hannon talks being "forgotten" in Rocketman film

Following the release of Rocketman, Linda Hannon has talked about being engaged to the piano man in the 70s, which isn't mentioned in the new film.

Rocketman, which stars Taron Egerton as Elton John, tells the story of how Reginald Dwight went on to become a huge superstar.

The film also depicts Elton John marriage to first wife Renate Blauel, who he divorced before coming out as gay in 1988.

According to reports, the Tiny Dancer singer was also set to marry Linda Hannon in the early 70s, though she has been omitted from the film.

Watch her discuss the moment her heart was broken above, courtesy of Good Morning Britain.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain this week, Elton John's jilted fiancée said: "We decided to get married. We went and we found a flat in Mill Hill. We bought furniture for it.

"I went off to the antiques store and bought myself an engagement ring, because neither him or Bernie (Taupin) had any money. so I was kind of having to support them.

"His mother had ordered the wedding cake and it's true what the song says. He did come back at 4 o'clock in the morning and tell me that it was over."

Asked if the Rocket Man singer broke her heart, she answered: "Yes. I was kind of devastated, because we'd planned so much for the wedding and then suddenly he comes in and says,'sorry it's all over.'"

Elton John plays Dodger Stadium in 1975. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage

Speaking about being omitted from the film Hannon said: "Sometimes I wonder if he’s forgotten about me".

She added: "I mean, it was a long time ago and he’s such a super star now, I was way, way back in his past. I hope he hasn’t forgotten about me, but I’m disappointed I’m not in the movie."

Elton John is now married to former advertising exec David Furnish, who he first met in 1993.

The pair were among some of the very first couples to have a civil partnership in the United Kingdom, getting hitched on 21 December 2005 (the very day the civil partnership act came into force).

They have since been married, tying the knot again on 21 December 2014 - the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership.

They have two sons Zachary Jackson Furnish-John (age 9), and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John (age 6).

