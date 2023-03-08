Eddie Izzard reveals new name, but says it's your choice whether you want to use it

Eddie Izzard has revealed her new name will be Suzy Eddie Izzard. Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The comedian, actor and activist has revealed she's wanted to be called Suzy since she was 10 years old.

Eddie Izzard announced her new name.

The stand-up comedian, actor, author and activist has introduced a new moniker, fulfilling a life-long dream she's had for over 50 years.

Izzard, 61, will now also been known as Suzy, but says people can choose which name to call her.

Speaking on the Political Party podcast, she said: "I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard, that’s how I’m going to roll."

Izzard recently announced her bid to become an MP after launching a campaign to stand as Labour MP for Sheffield.

Izzard - who confirmed her preferred pronouns were "she/her"on Sky Arts' Portrait Artist Of The Year in 2020 - previously "absolved" anyone who uses the incorrect pronouns when talking about her, telling Radio X's Chris Moyles why she doesn't "insist" on it.

"I've been out 35 years, so I've been trying to acclimatise our country, our continent, our world. 35 years, so if that's not a slow enough lift," joked the multi-marathon runner.

"I just said I'm gender fluid [...] and I requested or asked [to be called she/her], I've never insisted it or demanded it. [I'd] never do that. You know, [call me] 'mate,' 'mush,' 'Eddie,' 'that person over there'. It doesn't really matter".

Talking about the media attention she received after clarifying her pronouns, the 58-year-old star added: "Most people are very positive, some people... the usual suspects I suppose... were negative and there you go."

When Moyles mentioned he was pulled up by a few listeners because he called Eddie 'he' on-air, the stand-up said: "Everyone online thank you for backing me up with the 'she', but just relax on that.

"We've got to relax on that. With some people [it's a] complete transition and that's it, but with me I am somewhere on the spectrum. I am gender fluid, so I absolve all people right now. Anyone who uses he or she it's cool. Just everyone chill."

She added: "Tigers don't care. I've noticed that. You know if a tiger attacks you it's not going 'it's he or she or LBGT- [...]' Tigers are not bothered, so if tigers are not bothered, we shouldn't be bothered".

If you have been affected by the themes in this story, please seek advice from the helplines below:

Trans Helpline

www.trans.ac.uk

Tel: 0300 330 0630

Transgender Support

transgender-trend.com

Mermaids

mermaidsuk.org.uk

Lesbian, Gay, Bi & Trans advice at Support U

https://www.supportu.org.uk/