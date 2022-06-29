Celebrity Juice to end after 14 years on the air

Leigh Francis at the National Television Awards in 2016
Leigh Francis at the National Television Awards in 2016. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The comedy panel show, which is hosted by Keith Lemon, is coming to an end in late 2022.

Celebrity Juice is ending in 2022.

The ITV2 comedy show, which is hosted by Keith Lemon and sees two panels of celebs go head to head in a series of outrageous challenges, will end after a pair of specials later this year.

Leigh Francis - who fronts the show as Keith Lemon - shared the news on Twitter, writing: "After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials. Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x".

The show first aired on 24th September 2008 with Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby as team captains. Fearne later stepped down from the role and was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, with Mel B later taking his spot.

2020 saw This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby step down after 12 years to spend more time with her family, while the show's current captains are The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack and Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Back in 2021, Leigh Francis shared his concerns that Celebrity Juice would be axed one day soon, telling the Daily Star: "It’s not on again this year, which is sad. Will it be back again? Who knows?

"I might have to get a real job. Hopefully we’ll be back next year. If not, it’s been a good ride and we’ve had a good time."

As reported by The Mirror at the time, a spokesperson for ITV said: "'Celebrity Juice' will be back on ITV2 later in the year."

