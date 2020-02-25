Keith Lemon "disappointed" at fake Caroline Flack charity tribute t-shirts

Lemon created a tribute shirt for the late Love Island host, with all the proceeds going to the Samaritans, but he has hit out at fake versions online.

Keith Lemon has thanked fans for buying his Caroline Flack tribute t-shirts, but has hit out against those selling fakes online.

The television and entertainment world was left stunned when the Love Island host tragically took her own life on Saturday 15 February this year.

To honour his late friend, the Celebrity Juice host designed the garment, which features an illustration of the former Love Island host with the words #BeKind, and placed it for sale on his kilclothes website - with all the proceeds going to the Samaritans.

Lemon - whose real name is Leigh Francis - has been overwhelmed by the response to his t-shirts so far, but has also shared his disappointment at those who have ripped off his design for their own gain, which have ended up on user generated selling sites.

Speaking to the camera in one video clip, he began: "Thanks so much for everyone that's bought a t-shirt for Be Kind. I think we've raised about 11,280 so far for the Samaritans, which is amazing..."

The Bo Selecta star added: "Unfortunately a company called @teespring has stolen the design and has started selling them,’ Keith captioned one of three videos sharing his frustration.

"That’s profits that would’ve gone to Samaritans. Hopefully they’ll do the right thing and hand over what profits they make to the Samaritans. Can’t trust anyone! Disappointing."

Keith Lemon and Caroline Flack in 2008 and Keith Lemon inset. Picture: 1. Guy Levy/EMPICS Entertainment/PA 2. Instagram/Keith Lemon

Teespring has since disabled the user from their site and released an official statement to Metro.co.uk, which read: "Teespring allows creators to independently upload designs and employs software to filter the 100k+ uploads submitted daily.

"As a user-generated platform, all designs are created by individuals and not directly by Teespring. The company invests in both human and machine review technology to flag content which violates our policies."

They continued: "Teespring takes infringement very seriously. If we receive any complaint or allegation that a design or any resulting merchandise constitutes an unauthorised use of a third party’s rights, we will terminate the campaign accordingly.

"This includes charitable campaigns – we categorically do not support the promotion of or profiting from designs created for a charitable cause. This seller’s products have been removed, the account suspended and the seller has made no profit. ‘Keith Lemon has thanked Teespring for the immediate removal, and as an act of support for the cause, Teespring has made a donation to The Samaritans."

Keith Lemon has also named and shamed two websites which still have the fraudulent t-shirts on them, telling his fans: "They are just taking money from the Samaritans. Really disappointed, but if you haven't bought one, don't buy them from there.

"Buy them from kilclothes.com, where all the profits will go to the Samaritans."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk