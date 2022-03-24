Emily Atack gets Celebrity Juice to book male guests she fancies!

Or so Keith Lemon and Laura Whitmore claimed on The Chris Moyles Show this morning...

This morning (24th March) saw the Celebrity Juice team make a special appearance on The Chris Moyles Show... in person!

Keith Lemon, Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack are returning with a new 10-part series on ITV 2 tonight at 10pm and the trio have revealed that a lot of their time appears to be spent trying to help Emily with her love life.

"Every single guest that comes on, they're trying to set me up," she revealed. "What about him? What about him?"

The Celebrity Juice crew join Chris Moyles: Laura Whitmore, Emily Atack and Keith Lemon. Picture: Radio X

Chris asked why Emily just didn't give the Celebrity Juice bookers a list of star guests that she fancied?

"Oh yeah I have!" Emily admitted, leaving Moyles to ponder: "That's why I've not been booked on the show in three years!"

Emily added: "I'm literally like, Guys come on, I'm at work, I'm a professional. Then I quickly get a runner over and say, 'Right go over there and get his number'..."

Laura also revealed the the team even went beyond the celebrity guests to help the actress in her "quest for love".

She said: "One time we went to the audience and we said: 'Hands up who's single?' We got them to stand up and asked Emily, what do you think?"

We'll leave the last word to Ms Atack herself: "There's plenty of love in my life, thank you very much."

Celebrity Juice returns to ITV 2 on 24th March at 10pm.