Bridgerton 2: Release date, trailers, cast and more

By Jenny Mensah

The trailer for the hit period drama with a twist has been unveiled. Find out everything we know about the series so far and when it's released.

Bridgerton, which was referred to as Pride and Prejudice meets Gossip Girl, was one of the most talked about dramas of 2021, so it's no surprise there's excitement for its second instalment.

The period drama with a twist, which came via Shondaland, broke records when it was first released, after having been streamed by 63 million households in its first 28 days.

Now, the series - which is based on the Julia Quinn novels of Regency High Society - is now back for a second helping, but when is the show set for release on Netflix? And what can we expect from season 2?

Watch the trailer for the hit series above and find out what we know so far.

The Bridgerton season 2 trailer has been released. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season 2?

Yes the latest trailer was released on Wednesday 9th March 2022. It follows the official teaser, which was shared on Valentine's Day.

When is Bridgerton season 2 released?

Bridgerton season 2 is out on 25th March 2022.

Is Daphne in Bridgerton season 2?

All of the Bridgertons appear in some capacity in the season, however Daphne, who is played by Phoebe Dynevor, will not take on the starring role.

Who stars in Bridgerton season 2?

Simone Ashley stars as Kate Sharma, and Sex Education's Charitra Chandran stars as her elder sister Edwina Sharma, who will become stuck in a love triangle with Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Also returning are Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Birdgerton, Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte and more.

How many seasons of Bridgerton will they make?

It's not yet confirmed how many Bridgerton seasons there will be, but it is hoped that there will be eight seasons to match the eight novels, which chronicle a different sibling's romantic adventures.

