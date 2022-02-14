Love Is Blind 2: When are the next episodes out on Netflix?

By Jenny Mensah

The reality dating show is back for a second season, but isn't released all together. Get the full release schedule for the Netflix show here.

Love Is Blind season 2 kicked off last week, delighting reality TV fans across the globe.

But, if you're anything like us, you've probably already binged the first half of the show and are wondering when you can get your next fix.

So what is the release schedule for Love Is Blind season 2, how many episodes are there altogether and what can we expect from the rest of the show?

Find out everything we know here.

When are the new episodes of Love Is Blind season 2. Picture: Netflix

When is Love Is Blind season 2 released?

Love Is Blind season 2 starts on 11th January 2022.

How many episodes does Love Is Blind 2 have?

There are 10 episodes of Love Is Blind altogether, but they will be released in three parts.

When are the new Love Is Blind 2 episodes out?

The second batch of Love Is Blind episodes are released on Netflix on 18th February and the season finale will be released on 25th February 2022.

See the full release schedule for Love Is Blind here:

Episode 1: February 11, 2022

Episode 2: February 11, 2022

Episode 3: February 11, 2022

Episode 4: February 11, 2022

Episode 5: February 11, 2022

Episode 6: February 18, 2022

Episode 7: February 18, 2022

Episode 8: February 18, 2022

Episode 9: February 18, 2022

Episode 10: February 25, 2022

Love Is Blind's pods allowed contestants to make deeper connections. Picture: Netflix

Where is Love Is Blind 2 filmed?

Love is Blind season 2 takes place in Chicago this year. However, the couples do still head to Mexico for their post-pod engagement celebrations.

Who hosts Love Is Blind season 2?

Husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey have returned to host the show.

Nick is most known for featuring in US boyband 98 degrees and for being married to Jessica Simpson, who he starred in the reality show Newlyweds with. Vanessa Lachey (previously known as Vanessa Minnillo) starred in Lachey's What's Left of Me video in 2006 when she was working as a model. She starred in NCIS: Hawaii as Jane Tennant and has also featured in the likes of Disaster Movie, 30 Rock and How I Met Your Mother.

Who's in the cast of Love Is Blind season 2?

See the engaged couples of Love Is Blind season 2 below:

Danielle and Nick

Abhishek "Shake" and Deepti

Shaina and Kyle

Shayne and Natalie

Salvador and Mallory

Jarrette and Iyanna

