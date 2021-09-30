Netflix reveal Top 10 most-watched series and films for the first time

The streaming giant has revealed its most popular films and TV shows for the first time ever. Find out who made the cut.

Netflix did something they'd never done this week by revealing the most popular films and TV series on their platform.

At this year's Code conference, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos shared some data which is usually kept private, and the results were very interesting.

One slide in particular shared the Top 10 series and films on the platform based on the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of each title within the first 28 days it was released.

Bridgerton: Season 1 reigned over all the series in first place, with 82 million accounts, while Lupin: Part 1 came in second place with 76 million accounts. The Witcher: Season 1 tied with Lupin, while Sex/Life: Season 1 and Stranger Things season 3 came tied at 67 million accounts. The bizarre docuseries, Tiger King, which was all anyone could talk about during lockdown, surprisingly only came in at seventh place, attracting 64 million accounts.

When it came to films, Extraction was the most popular, attracting attention from a whopping 99 million accounts. In second place was Bird Box, which had 89 million accounts, followed by Spenser Confidential, which had 85 million accounts. Elsewhere, 6 Underground and Murder Mystery tied in fourth and fifth place with 83 million accounts.

What are Netflix's Top 10 series by total accounts that watched?

Bridgerton: Season 1 - 82 million Lupin: Part 1 - 76 million The Witcher: Season 1 - 76 million Sex/Life Season 1 - 67 million Stranger Things 3 - 67 million Money Heist: Part 4 - 65 million Tiger King: Season 1 - 64 million The Queen's Gambit - 62 million Sweet Tooth: Season 1 - 60 million Emily In Paris: Season 1 - 58 million

What are Netflix's Top 10 original films by total accounts that watched?

Extraction - 99 million Bird Box - 89 million Spenser Confidential - 85 million 6 Underground - 83 million Murder Mystery - 83 million The Old Guard - 78 million Enola Holmes - 77 million Project Power - 75 million Army of the Dead - 75 million Fatherhood - 74 million

Another slide, which measured the most popular TV shows by hours watched saw Bridgerton come out on top again, with a total of 635 million hours in the first 28 days. The period drama with a modern twist was followed by Money Heist part four, which hit 619 million hours and Stranger Things season 3 in third place with 582 million hours.

When it came to original films, Bird Box had the most hours under its belt with 282 million, followed by Extraction, The Irishman and The Kissing Booth in second, third and fourth place with 231 million, 215 million and 209 million hours respectively.

What are Netflix's Top 10 series by total hours watched?

Bridgerton, season one – 625 million hours Money Heist, part four – 619 million hours Stranger Things, season three – 582 million hours The Witcher, season one – 541 million hours 13 Reasons Why, season two – 496 million hours 13 Reasons Why, season one – 476 million hours You, season two – 457 million hours Stranger Things, season two – 427 million hours Money Heist, part three – 426 million hours Ginny & Georgia, season one – 381 million hours

What are Netflix's Top 10 original films by total hours watched?