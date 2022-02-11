Better Call Saul season 6: Final series release date revealed

Better Call Saul season 6 has been revealed in a new teaser. Picture: Instagram/AMC

By Jenny Mensah

The creators of the hit spin-off series, starring Bob Odenkirk, have revealed when we can expect its final season to be released.

Better Call Saul fans have been eagerly waiting for its sixth and final season since its last aired and now they finally have an update.

The hit series - which stars Bob Odenkirk in the titular role - began as a spin-off to drug drama Breaking Bad and has become just as beloved as the original.

There's no denying that Better Call Saul's final series will be one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year, but when is it released and what do we know about the show so far?

Find out when Better Call Saul is released, who returns in the cast and what can expect from it.

When is Better Call Saul season 6 released?

Better Call Saul is released on 18th April 2022 in the United States.

The news was confirmed on the official Better Call Saul Twitter account, which shared a clip with the caption: "You didn't see anything."

Days earlier, fans came to the conclusion themselves through a mysterious clip with cryptic clues.

Taking to Instagram AMC wrote: "#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar."

Despite not explicitly mentioning a date, eagle-eyed fans noted that the clip did contain two evidence tags baring the letters D and R. Since D is the fourth letter in the alphabet, it was assumed to represent the fourth month of the year and R is the 18th letter in the alphabet, wasassumed to represent the 18th day.

Who will star in Better Call Saul 6?

Undoubtedly, we can expect Bob Odenkirk to return in the sixth series, alongside Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Michael Mando as Ignacio 'Nacho' Varga, Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca and more.

Is Better Call Saul season 5 on Netflix?

Yes, Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are available to watch in the UK.

