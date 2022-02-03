Love Is Blind season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, hosts and more

By Radio X

The reality dating show with a difference stole our hearts when it was first released and now it's returning for a second season.

Love Is Blind stole the hearts of romantics and reality TV fans alike, keeping us all entertained throughout the pandemic.

The dating experiment, which saw hopefuls attempt to find 'the one' without seeing each other first was full of plenty of romance and controversial moments.

There's no doubting that some of the contestants managed to prove that love is blind, but can more stand the test of time in season 2?

Find out when Love Is Blind season 2 is released, who joins the cast, who hosts the series and what we can expect from the show here.

Love Is Blind season 2 is coming to Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Love Is Blind season 2?

Yes, Love Is Blind has been signed for a second and third season, with fiery season one contestant Amber sharing the news.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a THIRD season pic.twitter.com/oMfpxVoYrz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

When is Love Is Blind season 2 released?

Love Is Blind is set to hit Netflix on 11th February 2022.

Who hosts Love Is Blind season 2?

The show will see the return of husband and wife team Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts.

Nick is most known for featuring in US boyband 98 degrees and for being married to Jessica Simpson, who he starred in reality show Newlyweds with. Vanessa Lachey (previously known as Vanessa Mannillo) starred in Lachey's What's Left of Me video in 2006 when she was working as a model. She starred in NCIS: Hawaii and Nick

Who's in the Love Is Blind season 2 cast?

We don't know much about the contestants just yet, but you can see a lot of them in the latest trailer:

Where is Love Is Blind 2 filmed?

The second season of Love Is Blind will be filmed in Chicago this time around, with singletons taking to the pods to find 'the one'.

Once out of the pods, the couples celebrated their "engagements" in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, so we could see the contestants headed for somewhere equally impressive this time. However, it may not be too far afield if shooting and travelling was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Is Blind's pods allowed contestants to make deeper connections. Picture: Netflix

What are the rules of Love Is Blind season 2?

We imagine the show will follow the same rules as season one, which saw 30 single men and women entering a house in the hopes of finding love. Each are asked to enter pods and begin dating multiple people of the opposite sex, without seeing each other face to face.

The singles had to whittle it down to their two or three favourites. Those who found bonds were then asked to choose on person and propose and only then could they see their love interests in the flesh. Then, the couples were jetted off to an exotic retreat before returning back to live with each other. The show, which saw them meet each-other's friends and family, culminated in the couples having a wedding day in which they had to either say "I do" or leave their partner for good.

Love is Blind Season 2 is set for release on Netflix on 11th February 2022.