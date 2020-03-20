WATCH: Ant Middleton responds as he's slammed for saying "don't change" for Covid-19

The SAS: He Who Dares Wins star has been roasted on social media for discouraging people from social distancing, and he's sent a response.

Ant Middleton has come under fire for a defiant video he has posted regarding the coronavirus.

The SAS: He Who Dares Wins star took to Instagram to share a video which sees him reveal he hasn't stopped travelling around the world, shaking hands or even hugging his fans.

In the video he says to camera: "Am I still out travelling the world? Yes.

"Am I still shaking hands? Yes. Am I still cuddling fans at the airport? Yes. Am I washing my hands and keeping my hygiene to a high standard as always? Yes.

"Has my life changed? No. Am I going to let some 'disease' Covid-19 dictate my life? Absolutely not."

He concluded: "Get out there, don't change. F*** Covid-19."

See his original post above, which he captioned: "I do love my fans who come up to me and want a cuddle or a handshake but feel really awkward, so I simply pull them in anyway Don’t worry if I give it to you, your immune system will be stronger after then you can come back and thank me with a kiss! Stay clean and keep doing your thing! P.s I haven’t got covid-19 but probably have had it like the majority of you but Ssshhh! #fuckcovid19 #runandhide".

Ant Middleton doubled down on his video in a second video, telling people to "carry on as normal"

Some did not kindly to Middleton's post, with richjobling commenting on Instagram: "I normally like your posts etc but this is arrogant egotistical bullshit. Have some thought and responsibility for the elderly and vulnerable. We all have a part to play in preventing the spread. I’m surprised. Think you’ll lose a lot of fans with this post".

Meanwhile, dannydth1 wrote: "easy to say when youre young fit and healthy, im a type 1 diabetic with lung problems, were not all as lucky as you"

The celebrity and former army man began trending on Twitter, with many people calling him irresponsible.

Are you a moron...? Yes.



Don't be like @antmiddleton people 🤦🏻‍♂️



Social distancing is there to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/gtWJ0pk6kW — GreenlightPT💡 (@GreenlightPT) March 18, 2020

Huge fan of this man and what hes done and what hes about but this doesnt come across well at all 😩 — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) March 19, 2020

I once admired A Middleton. But now I see he is an exceptionally ignorant and stupid man. I hope someone he actually respects explains to him the harm he is doing. I won’t be watching any of his programmes in the future or buying any of his books. — Caroline (@rN4RzE82xSSg0lT) March 20, 2020

A parody video was soon made, which interspersed Middleton's speech with some famous faces.

A wonderful remix on the Ant Middleton video doing the rounds 😂 pic.twitter.com/i4DJ58Nkbx — James Headspeath (@JHeadspeath) March 20, 2020

However, some stuck up for him, with one fan writing "I'm with Ant," and another writing: "If you are lucky enough and healthy you can still get out , stay fit and keep your distance and wash your hands .. stop over reacting".

I'm with Ant — Shaun O'Neil (@shaunoneil3) March 19, 2020

If you are lucky enough and healthy you can still get out , stay fit and keep your distance and wash your hands .. stop over reacting — mark (@markpfc) March 19, 2020

