Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black trailer, release date and poster released

Marissa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in Back To Black
Marissa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in Back To Black. Picture: STUDIOCANAL/Monumental Pictures

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the first official trailer for the film, which stars Marissa Abela in the role and is directed by Same Taylor-Johnson.

Details for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, have been released.

The film, which will chart the life and career of the British singer-song writer, has shared a first look at what to expect from the film, which stars Marissa Abela in the lead role.

Watch the trailer here and find out everything we know about the film so far.

Watch the trailer for Back To Black: Amy Winehouse

When is the Amy Winehouse biopic released?

Back To Back comes to cinemas on 12th April 2024.

Who stars in the Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black?

Black To Black sees Marissa Abela play the iconic singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. Jack O'Connell stars as her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil. Eddie Marsan stars as her father Mitch, Juliet Cowan stars as her mother Janis and Lesley Manville plays Amy's Grandmother Cynthia.

The official poster for Back To Black
Back To Black is released on 12th April. Picture: STUDIOCANAL/Monumental Pictures

What will Back to Black be about?

A press release reads: "BACK TO BLACK will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did. A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration - and back again, BACK TO BLACK crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt."

The Lathums cover Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black on TikTok

The film, which has been made with the support of the Amy Winehouse's family, is also screenwritten by Matt Greenhalgh (who previousky worked with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy) while Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Nicky Kentish-Barnes are named as the film's producers.

In December, Winehouse’s parents said in a statement: “We are thrilled that StudioCanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves.”

Back To Black will be released in cinemas in the UK & Ireland on April 12, 2024.

