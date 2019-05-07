VIDEO: Aladdin's Will Smith ‘didn’t want to touch’ Robin Williams’ Genie at first

7 May 2019, 18:27 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 18:31

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star admitted that he wasn't keen when he was first asked to play the famous Aladdin role.

Will Smith has revealed why at first he thought "hell no" to playing the role of the Genie in Aladdin.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air legend is set to star as the famous blue character in the remake of the hit animated film, but he told Jimmy Fallon at first that he wasn't keen to do it because he thought no one could live up to the late Robin Williams' version.

Speaking on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed: "I got presented the idea to play the Genie in Aladdin and the first thing is 'hell no!'

"Robin Williams smashed that role, you know and it's like 'what would you do differently, what would you add?' S I looked at it and the first thing I didn't feel like I wanted to touch it."

He added: "But then I spent some time with it, and then I met with the directors and talked about it.

See Will Smith rap his own version of Friend Like Me, from the film above.

Watch the full interview clip here:

The live action remake of Aladdin is set for release on 24 May 2019.

Joining Will Smith in the cast are Numan Acar, who plays Aladdin, Naomi Scott, who plays Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari, who plays Jafar.

See the official trailer here:

See more of Will Smith in the role of the Genie below:

