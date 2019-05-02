VIDEO: Sonic The Hedgehog: Trailers, cast, release date, reactions & more

Find out who joins Jim Carrey in the cast for the live action adaptation of the famous Sega computer game character.

The trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog was released this week to very mixed reactions.

The film, which stars Ben Swartz as the titular character and Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik, will see the famous Sega character brought to life on the big screen.

Watch the trailer above and find out everything you need to know about the film here.

When is Sonic The Hedgehog released?

According to IMDb, the film is set for US cinemas in November and UK cinemas in December

Who does Sonic The Hedgehog star?

See the cast below:

Ben Schwartz - Sonic The Hedgehog (voice)

Jim Carrey Dr. Ivo Robotnick

Neal McDonough - Major Bennington

James Marsden - Tom Wachowski

Who is Sonic The Hedgehog directed by?

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler.

What are the reactions so far?

The reactions to the film seem very mixed, with some fans not happy with the depiction of Sonic... especially not his teeth.

This shows how far off the design is. It's like a reverse uncanny valley.



I just... I want to enjoy this film... original Sonic is a defining childhood memory... and I'm glad if you're happy with it so far... but damn it looks terrible to me.#SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/xMQd0rQAvN — Super Duper (@superduperstuf) April 30, 2019

WHY ARE HIS TEETH SO HUMAN pic.twitter.com/qanTExwjJI — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) April 30, 2019

Another suggested it might be worse than the Super Mario Bros film.

Nintendo: You will never make a movie as bad as the Mario Bros Movie



Sega: Hold my beer#SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/eK7RWBPzG5 — Dave (@Roy2Dave) April 30, 2019

However, fans seemed to think that Jim Carrey was a redeeming feature.

Fandom wrote: "If nothing else, the #SonicTheHedgehog trailer is serving us some strong Jim Carrey looks"

If nothing else, the #SonicTheHedgehog trailer is serving us some strong Jim Carrey looks 👀 pic.twitter.com/8BfXQZmXTZ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 30, 2019

Pemj2k commented on YouTube: "Funny enough, the best part of this trailer was the ending shot of Jim Carrey looking decently like Robotnik.﻿"

