VIDEO: Sonic The Hedgehog: Trailers, cast, release date, reactions & more

2 May 2019, 11:01

Find out who joins Jim Carrey in the cast for the live action adaptation of the famous Sega computer game character.

The trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog was released this week to very mixed reactions.

The film, which stars Ben Swartz as the titular character and Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik, will see the famous Sega character brought to life on the big screen.

Watch the trailer above and find out everything you need to know about the film here.

When is Sonic The Hedgehog released?

According to IMDb, the film is set for US cinemas in November and UK cinemas in December

Who does Sonic The Hedgehog star?

See the cast below:

Ben Schwartz - Sonic The Hedgehog (voice)

Jim Carrey Dr. Ivo Robotnick

Neal McDonough - Major Bennington

James Marsden - Tom Wachowski

Who is Sonic The Hedgehog directed by?

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler.

What are the reactions so far?

The reactions to the film seem very mixed, with some fans not happy with the depiction of Sonic... especially not his teeth.

Another suggested it might be worse than the Super Mario Bros film.

However, fans seemed to think that Jim Carrey was a redeeming feature.

Fandom wrote: "If nothing else, the #SonicTheHedgehog trailer is serving us some strong Jim Carrey looks"

Pemj2k commented on YouTube: "Funny enough, the best part of this trailer was the ending shot of Jim Carrey looking decently like Robotnik.﻿"

READ MORE: Pete Doherty praises NHS after he's hospitalised for Hegdehog stab wound

WATCH MORE: Everything you need to know about Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Watch the latest trailer for Men In Black International:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Liam Cunningham who plays Ser Davos in Game of Thrones

VIDEO: Game of Thrones cast send well wishes to dying 88-year-old hospice patient
Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in Times Square

Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke goes undercover as Jon Snow in New York's Times Square
Line of Duty

PHOTO: Martin Compston sends Line of Duty fans into frenzy over theory Dot Cottan returns from the dead
Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Timothy Spall talks about Auf Wiedersehen, Pet to Chris Moyles

The Chris Moyles Show

Zac Efron in the trailer for the Netflix Ted Bundy movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile: Release date, cast, trailers & reactions

Latest On Radio X

The Stone Roses John Squire and Mani pose with David Beckham at the Kent & Curwen show during London Men's Fashion Week in June 2018

VIDEO: When The Stone Roses dedicated a song to David Beckham...

The Stone Roses

Noel Gallagher 2019

Noel Gallagher's new Black Star Dancing single: listen here

Noel Gallagher

The Stone Roses: Alan 'Reni' Wren, John Squire, Gary 'Mani' Mounfield and Ian Brown.

10 things you didn’t know about The Stone Roses’ classic debut album

The Stone Roses

Robert Smith attends a photo-call for the release of the album Disintegration by The Cure in May 1989 in London, England.

10 things you didn’t know about The Cure’s Disintegration album

The Cure

Glastonbury Festival's The Common area in 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far

Glastonbury Festival

Noel Gallagher speaks at an intimate evening in London in October 2018

QUIZ: Which Noel Gallagher solo album are you?

Noel Gallagher