AJ Odudu and Will Best to host new Big Brother

25 April 2023, 13:30

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host Big Brother 2023
AJ Odudu and Will Best will host Big Brother 2023. Picture: ITV

The duo have been confirmed to the new look reality show, which is set to make its return later this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the new Big Brother hosts.

The duo have been confirmed as the presenters for the upcoming ITV revival of the iconic reality show, which is set to make its return later this year.

A post from the, the Big Brother official Twitter account read: "This is Big Brother. @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest please come to the diary room...

"Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts.

"Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX".

In a statement, The Big Breakfast and Strictly star AJ said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier.

"Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will Best - who has fronted the likes of ITV’s Dance, Dance, Dance added: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

The pair will split hosting duties as they preside over the weekly evictions and quiz housemates on all the action.

AJ and Will are also set to front an additional live show every night as they debate all the topic topics inside the famous reality TV house.

READ MORE: What we know about Big Brother 2023 so far

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, commented: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce 'Big Brother' to the next generation.

“With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV - added: “It’s an all-new 'Big Brother' on a new channel and with new hosts.

"AJ and Will are fresh, with bags of talent, and a real passion for this iconic show. It’s going to be such fun having them at the helm.”

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Daniel Radcliffe: Harry Potter star welcomes first child

Alec Baldwin says he's 'grateful' for support as Rust filming continues

Jackass star Bam Margera wanted by police

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s