Big Brother is set to return for 2023: What we know so far

A new-look version of the reality TV show is set to come to ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX from 2023.

Big Brother is set to return for the first time in five years and it has a brand new home at ITV.

The global television phenomenon will make its much-anticipated return to UK television, which will see it move to ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX.

The news was teased during the Love Island final last night (Monday 1st August), with the clip above going out during the ad breaks.

Big Brother teased on ITV2 for 2023. Picture: YouTube/ITV2

A new cast of housemates from all walks of life will be carefully selected to take up residence in the Big Brother house for six weeks, as the cameras capture their every move and the audiences at home follow ever twist and turn.

The house itself will be given a contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

Despite its new look, the show will stay true to its format with nominations, live evictions and voting taking place throughout the series and the public vote ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added; “Big Brother is the original and best reality format and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege to be making an all new version with ITV2 and ITVX.

"Working with Claire O'Donohoe and the talented team at Initial, Katy Manley and Cat Lynch. This is going to be epic!”

Big Brother first launched on UK screens in 2000, after debuted in The Netherlands in 1999.

Since its debut, over 500 series of the show have aired around the world in over 64 countries and regions.

In the UK, the programme was originally presented by Davina McCall - who became known for her famous line: "Big Brother house, this is Davina. You are live on Channel 4, please do not swear."

Season two winner Brian Dowling took over presenting duties once the show moved to Channel 5, with Emma Willis replacing him for later seasons.

It also spawned spin-offs including Big Brother's Little Brother, Big Brother's Big Mouth and Big Brother's Bit On The Side, with presenters including Dermot O'Leary, Russell Brand and celebrity contestant Rylan Clark.

The most well-known British contestants of all time include Alison Hammond, "Nasty" Nick Bateman, Kate Lawler and the late Jade Goody and Nikki Grahame.

Celebrity Big Brother has also seen iconic names such as Perez Hilton, Vanessa Feltz, Calum Best, Katie Price, Chris Eubank, Tiffany Pollard, Louie Spence, Jodie Marsh, Rylan and the late David Guest, John McCririck and Pete Burns enter the house.