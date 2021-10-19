Adele’s Oprah interview: How to watch

Adele is set to take part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey . Picture: YouTube/Adele

By Radio X

Adele is set to have a sit-down interview with the famous American talk show host. Find out when Adele: One Night Only takes place and how you can watch it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele is currently preparing for the highly anticipated release of her new album, 30, after several years away from the public eye and she’ll be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her time out of the spotlight.

Similar to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah in the broadcaster’s garden earlier this year, Adele: One Night Only will be an in-depth two-hour long discussion with the star about her life and career, with a special focus on what’s happened in the past few years.

Here’s everything you need to know about Adele’s Oprah interview.

Adele One Night Only - November 14 on CBS. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/s2UBwI17sM — CBS (@CBS) October 18, 2021

READ MORE: Adele shares Easy On Me single from her 30 album

When is Adele’s Oprah interview out?

The special interview will be broadcast on 14 November 2021 the US, five days before the release of Adele’s new album 30.

An official release for the UK hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s likely to be either the same or a similar date. Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, for example, was broadcast in the UK the day after it was in the US.

Where can I watch Adele’s Oprah interview?

Adele: One Night Only will be available to watch in the US on CBS.

What will Adele’s interview be about?

With six years since her last album, there will be plenty to cover. CBS has said Adele will have a “wide-ranging conversation” with Winfrey “about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son”.

The singer has already teased that her new music will cover her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki in 2019, and is a letter to her son Angelo, explaining the break-up. The interview is likely to talk about this in more detail in one of the most candid sit down's the star has ever done.

She’ll also perform some of her music, both from the new album and some of her greatest hits, with Easy On Me, the first song from her new album, likely to feature. We may also hear some unheard songs from the new album.

How can I watch Adele's interview in the UK?

An official broadcaster for the UK has not yet been announced, but we'll post an update as soon as we know more.

READ MORE: "Thirty Free" - Adele celebrates 33rd birthday with rare Instagram post