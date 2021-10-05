Adele's 30 album era and Easy On Me single: What we know so far

The singer-songwriter has begun teasing her return, including a snippet of what looks like a new single entitled Easy On Me. Find out more about her album here.

Adele began teasing her comeback online in October and left fans to speculate on her next studio album and the follow-up to 2015's 25.

Now she has shared a teaser for her first single Easy On Me, which is set for release on 15 October.

The singer-songwriter is known for being very private on social media, only giving her fans one or two morsels of each year.

However, now the Hello singer revamped her social media, changing her Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to a blue and turquoise image, while sharing a new look website at adele.com and sharing images on billboards all over the world.

But is Adele's album dropping soon and will it be called 30? Find out what we know about the next era of Adele as well as more details about the singer-songwriter below.

What is Adele's new single and when is it released?

The singer-songwriter took to social media on Tuesday (5 October) and shared a teaser for Easy On Me, which will be released on 15 October 2021.

What is Adele's new album called?

Adele hasn't yet officially confirmed the title of her new album, but her eagle-eyed fans have been seeing the word 30 emblazoned on billboards. It's also not a leap to imagine that 30 is the album title, since all her previous albums, 19, 21 and 25 have been named after the age she was when she wrote them. Others are calling the record A4, for Adele album number four. Fans have been encouraged to sign up to her mailing list for more details.

When is Adele's new album released?

There's no schedule for the release of Adele's new album just yet, but all this activity suggests we'll be hearing from the singer in the very near future.

What will Adele's new album be about?

Adele's confessional style of songwriting means that her music tends to be deeply personal. As her previous albums 19, 21, and 25 were all about the time of her life at each stage of writing the album, there's no doubt that the next record will be the same and include insights into the breakdown of her marriage with Simon Konecki, who she finalised her divorce with in 2021.

Who is Adele dating?

The Someone Like You singer seemed to confirm her relationship with Rich Paul on Instagram last month, sharing a photo of the two of them together at a wedding.

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

According to Forbes, Rich Paul is the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and a sport super-agent.