Netflix gave us some cracking telly in 2020, so why not take the time to finally stream that show that's being suggested to you?

Since the coronavirus pandemic held hostage much of our 2020, people had high hopes for the New Year.

But with England back in lockdown, many of us have turned back to our favourite pastime of binging series in order to find ways to keep ourselves entertained.

While many of you probably think you've "completed" Netflix, the odds are there's still a few shows you keep putting off getting into.

Before you give up entirely, get our rundown of some of the best Netflix shows you can catch up on in 2021.

The Office US OK, so The Office US is nothing new, but it's been added to Netflix UK for the first time recently. We know it will never be the same as Ricky Gervais' original, but it's time to finally relinquish control and check out how Steve Carell and et al took on the sitcom and made it their own. You won't be disappointed.

The Ripper If you're a fan of true crime, then The Ripper - which follows the bone-chilling story of The Yorkshire Ripper - is for you. While you probably won't be surprised how it ends - given that Peter Sutcliffe died this year - you can however find out how they caught the serial killer, and how disastrously close they were to not finding him at all.

Ozark Dark crime thriller Ozark sees Jason Bateman as we've never seen him before and ticks a lot of binge-worthy boxes. You wouldn't necessarily think finance fraud in a quiet holiday town would make for great telly, but throw in the Mexican cartel, some incredibly scream a stella cast and incredible scream at the screen moments and you've got a thoroughly watchable series. Season three of the show dropped this year, but we've put in the trailer for the first season three years ago to make sure there's no spoilers.

Mindhunter If you like true crime and gripping fiction, then Mindhunter is the perfect blend of both. The American psychological crime thriller, which is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, sees FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench attempt to solve murders while studying some of the most infamous serial killers of all time. Expect to see fictionalised interviews with the likes of serial killers David Berkowitz, Ed Kemper and Charles Manson.

Top Boy If you missed Top Boy the first time around, where have you been? The first and second seasons of the show caught the attention of US rapper, Drake, who went on to revive the show for a Netflix audience and become executive producer. Set in the heart of east London, Top Boy, which boasts an all-star cast including Kano, Ashley Walters, Dave and Little Simz will have you doing the streaming version of page turning. If you like gritty British gang dramas, than it doesn't get more authentic than this. Oh - and you can catch up on the original Channel 4 series on there too.

Bridgerton Bridgerton is the period drama with a twist that's taken Netflix by storm. If you don't believe us just type the title into Google and see the wealth of discussion it brings up up. The series - which comes produced courtesy of Shonda Rhimes aka Shondaland and follows eight siblings as they look for love and happiness in London High Society is reported to have been streamed by 63 million households in its first 28 days on the streaming platform. Though the show, which is based on Julia Quinn's novels of Regency High Society, might not be to everyone's taste, 63 million people can't all be wrong can they?

Peaky Blinders Back to England with another gangster drama in the impeccably-made Peaky Blinders. If you managed to live in a cave for the last five years, you may have missed the show, which is based on a real-life Brummie gangsters, on iPlayer, but Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby and co have been delighting audiences for quite some time. If you don't enjoy the intricately-weaved storylines or the action, then you'll surely love it for the show for costume and soundtrack, which includes everything from Arctic Monkeys to David Bowie.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia If you fancy something a little lighter, than look no further than It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has been streaming on Netflix for god knows how long. The US sitcom, which first aired in 2005, has 14 series with the said to be on its way so it will have you entertained for weeks, if not months, on end. If bitesize chunks of vulgar, disgusting and downright outrageous humour sounds up your street, than look no further than Always Sunny. Oh and it stars Danny Devito. No brainer.

The Umbrella Academy From the comic of the same name, The Umbrella Academy,which stars the likes of Elliot Paige, is brought to you from the mind of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. At first glance, the show who - follows a group of superheroes who were adopted by a billionaire industrialist - doesn't feel like it's going to be everyone's cup of tea However, it somehow is! It's action-packed, humorous and even has a bit of mystery and time travel for extra measure. Plus it's got a pretty decent soundtrack to boot. Watch out for a sterling acting performance from youngest member of the troupe Aidan Gallagher. Oh, and a third season has been confirmed by the Helena rocker himself, so there's plenty to look forward to!