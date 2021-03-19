Wolf Alice announce 2022 tour dates

19 March 2021, 11:07 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 12:41

Wolf Alice in 2021
Wolf Alice in 2021. Picture: Jordan Hemingway/Press
"Get the hummous ready, we are coming home" say the band as shows are scheduled for January next year.

Wolf Alice have announced details of UK and Ireland tour dates for January 2022.

The band are set to release their third album Blue Weekend on 11 June this year, and will kick off a full tour in Glasgow on 7 January, climaxing with a London show at the O2 Academy Brixton on the 29th.

In a tweet, Ellie Rowsell said: "I cannot wait to wake up extremely dehydrated on the tour bus & step outside to see Theo kicking a ball about in Norwich UEA car park [and] to drink my breakfast beer to the sweet tones of Hoff's noodling in Glasgow Barrowland's dressing room."

Wolf Alice UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates

  • 7 January Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
  • 9 January O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • 10 January UEA, Norwich
  • 12 January O2 Apollo, Manchester
  • 14 January O2 Academy, Sheffield
  • 15 January O2 Academy, Liverpool
  • 18 January Eventim Apollo, London
  • 22 January O2 Guildhall, Southampton
  • 23 January De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea
  • 25 January Olympia Theatre, Dublin
  • 27 January O2 Academy, Birmingham
  • 28 January Plymouth Pavilions
  • 29 January O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 26 March, with a fan pre-sale on 24 March at 9am. See the band's official website for more details.

Wolf Alice's Last Man On Earth was a recent Radio X Record Of The Week.

See the tracklist for Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend here:

  1. The Beach
  2. Delicious Things
  3. Lipstick On The Glass
  4. Smile
  5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)
  6. How Can I Make It OK?
  7. Play The Greatest Hits
  8. Feeling Myself
  9. The Last Man On Earth
  10. No Hard Feelings
  11. The Beach II

