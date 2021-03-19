Wolf Alice announce 2022 tour dates

Wolf Alice in 2021. Picture: Jordan Hemingway/Press

By Radio X

"Get the hummous ready, we are coming home" say the band as shows are scheduled for January next year.

Wolf Alice have announced details of UK and Ireland tour dates for January 2022.

The band are set to release their third album Blue Weekend on 11 June this year, and will kick off a full tour in Glasgow on 7 January, climaxing with a London show at the O2 Academy Brixton on the 29th.

Hello guys,

We've finally got a tour to announce and it feels soo gooood (promoters get the hummous ready) we are coming home.https://t.co/d9Dv2Ngup3 pic.twitter.com/hPRcKyp6I1 — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) March 19, 2021

In a tweet, Ellie Rowsell said: "I cannot wait to wake up extremely dehydrated on the tour bus & step outside to see Theo kicking a ball about in Norwich UEA car park [and] to drink my breakfast beer to the sweet tones of Hoff's noodling in Glasgow Barrowland's dressing room."

Wolf Alice UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates

7 January Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

9 January O2 City Hall, Newcastle

10 January UEA, Norwich

12 January O2 Apollo, Manchester

14 January O2 Academy, Sheffield

15 January O2 Academy, Liverpool

18 January Eventim Apollo, London

22 January O2 Guildhall, Southampton

23 January De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

25 January Olympia Theatre, Dublin

27 January O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 January Plymouth Pavilions

29 January O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 26 March, with a fan pre-sale on 24 March at 9am. See the band's official website for more details.

Wolf Alice's Last Man On Earth was a recent Radio X Record Of The Week.

