Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Mogwai nominated for Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021

Wolf Alice have been nominated for the Mercury for their Blue Weekend album. Picture: Jordan Hemingway/Press

The list of the best albums of the year has been announced - with the winner announced in September.

The nominees for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize have been announced, with Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Laura Mvula, Celeste and Ghetts all up for the award.

London band Wolf Alice and Birmingham singer-songwriter Mvula have both now been nominated for every album they've released.

Wolf Alice was nominated in 2015 for their debut My Love Is Cool and won the prize in 2018 for their follow-up, Visions Of A Life.

Glaswegian post-rockers Mogwai have received their first ever Mercury nomination for their tenth album, As The Love Continues.

The list also includes London indie pop musician Arlo Parks for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, grime artist Ghetts for his third album Conflict Of Interest and BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste for her debut Not Your Muse.

The winner will be announced at an awards show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday 9 September, featuring live performances from the shortlisted artists.

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021 - the nominations

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

BERWYN - DEMOTAPE/VEGA

Black Country, New Road - For The First Time

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel - Fir Wave

Laura Mvula - Pink Noise

Mogwai - As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia - SOURCE

SAULT - Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

Taking to Twitter, Arlo Parks said "What a surreal moment - I'm so happy to be recognised in this big, pure way."

Honoured to have been nominated for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury prize!! What a surreal moment - im so happy to be recognised in this big, pure way 🌞🌞🌞🌞@MercuryPrize #HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/9HDwxMD794 — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) July 22, 2021

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize judges are: Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter; Annie Mac – Broadcaster & DJ; Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Gemma Cairney – Broadcaster & DJ; Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) - Musician & Songwriter; Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster; Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2; Michael Kiwanuka - Musician & Songwriter; Mike Walsh - Music Consultant; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Tshepo Mokoena – Editorial Director, VICE.com; Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times. The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

The judges said of the 2021 selection: "It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless.

"There was an embarrassment of riches for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be."