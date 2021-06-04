Where did Wolf Alice get their name from?

4 June 2021, 09:00

Wolf Alice and the Wolf-Girl from The Company Of Wolves
Wolf Alice and the Wolf-Girl from The Company Of Wolves. Picture: Laura Allard Fleischl/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

As the band return with their third album, Blue Weekend, we delve into the inspiration behind their mysterious moniker.

Wolf Alice have had an amazing career so far - their debut album My Love Is Cool garnered plenty of critical acclaim and the band walked home with the Best Album Of The Year Award at the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize for the follow-up, Visions Of A Life.

Now, in June 2021, they return with their third album, Blue Weekend, which has led Radio X to ask one of the most basic questions about the group: what does their name mean?

The band formed in 2010 around singer Ellie Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie, who performed acoustic songs under the name Wolf Alice. They later took on Joel Amey to play drums and Theo Ellis as bassist.

But why did they pick the name Wolf Alice? It was the name of their very first EP, released in 2010 - and it wasn’t just a random selection of words.

A dinner party becomes sinister in the film in a scene from the 1984 film The Company Of Wolves
A dinner party becomes sinister in the film in a scene from the 1984 film The Company Of Wolves. Picture: Cannon Film/Getty Images

A story called Wolf-Alice first appeared in 1979 as part of a collection of dark fairy tales by British writer Angela Carter, called The Bloody Chamber.

"Wolf-Alice" is a variation on the old Little Red Riding Hood, about a feral child who is raised by wolves: "Nothing about her is human except that she is not a wolf”.

Eventually the child is sent to live with a character called The Duke, who is essentially a vampire. Alice comes of age and starts to menstruate, leading her to become more aware of the passage of time and her life as a human woman. When The Duke is mortally attacked by the local peasants, she comforts him and gradually his reflection appears in a nearby mirror, indicating his return from the undead existence he has been suffering.

Danielle Dax as "Wolf-Girl" in the film The Company Of Wolves
Danielle Dax as "Wolf-Girl" in the film The Company Of Wolves. Picture: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Image

Also included in the same book was a similarly gothic story called The Company Of Wolves, which was turned into a startling film in 1984 by director Neil Jordan, and starring Angela Lansbury. Here’s the scary trailer!

Ironically, the character of “Wolfgirl” was played by Danielle Dax, who also had a successful career as a musician in the 1980s! Maybe Wolf Alice could cover Cathouse and complete the circle?

Latest Videos

The Burke Brothers give Chris Moyles an update

The Burke Brothers give Chris Moyles an update ahead of their 5k run
Pippa has dodgy gums

Pippa tackles a dodgy gum on The Chris Moyles Show

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour

Bono, Martin Garrix and The Edge team up for Euro 2020 song

Watch Bono, Martin Garrix and The Edge's Euro 2020 football anthem

News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Katie Douglas stars as Lisa McVey in Believe Me

This is where you've seen Believe Me's Lisa McVey actress Katie Douglas before

News

The Libertines Pete Doherty at Virgin Money Unity Arena in 2020

Pete Doherty owes new look to French cheese on toast and "guilty pleasure"

The Libertines

Believe Me depicts the true story of Lisa McVey and serial killer Bobby Joe Long

Where is serial killer Bobby Joe Long now?

News

Katie Douglas stars as Lisa McVey in Believe Me

Lisa McVey abduction: The heartbreaking true story behind Netflix's Believe Me

News

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins in 2019

The Darkness announce Motorheart album and 2021 UK tour

News

Latest On Radio X

Happy Mondays - THE classic baggy band!

Can you get 100% of these baggy lyrics correct?

Quizzes

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in 2004

The Killers ask fans to choose favourite song from Hot Fuss era

The Killers

Jake Bugg performing live in December 2019

Jake Bugg, Frank Turner, Jade Bird and more for Black Deer Festival 2021

Festivals

The Wombats

The Wombats announce All The Hits show at The O2, London

The Wombats

Johnny Vaughan gets advice on how to be a frontman from Stereophonics' Kelly Jones

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones teaches Johnny Vaughan how to be a frontman

Johnny Vaughan

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend short film for London screening with acoustic performances