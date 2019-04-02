WATCH: Why Alan McGee didn't want to sign Foo Fighters in 1998...

Alan McGee has revealed that he was once asked if he wanted to sign the Foo Fighters, but politely declined... kind of.

The Creation Records founder - who is known for signing Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus And Mary Chain - visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his upcoming event and his illustrious career shared some stories with the station.

Asked by Chris Moyles what he thinks about the Foos, the Scottish label boss replied: "Good band!"

He continued: "You'll love this story... So I'm sitting in Crystal Palace in 1998 with Russell Warby - he's their agent - and he turns around to me and goes: 'McGee, Grohl loves you. They're fed up of EMI [...] why don't you sign them?'

"And I went, 'nah they're not cool enough!'"

Dave Grohl (inset) and Alan McGee in the Radio X studio. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns & Radio X

McGee is embarking on UK tour dates to discuss his life and career at special events.

A press release reveals that the the evenings - which will kick off at St Luke's in Glasgow and end at the city's Glee Club in November - will see the Scottish label founder discuss "his career, the music industry and his relationship" with Oasis and the likes of Primal Scream.

See the dates for An Evening With Alan McGee here:

An Evening with Alan McGee tour poster. Picture: Press

