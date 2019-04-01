Creation boss Alan McGee to talk relationship with Oasis & more on UK tour

Alan McGee and Oasis at the BRIT awards in 1996. Picture: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

The man who signed the likes of Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus and Mary Chain will discuss his career and the music industry in special evenings across the UK.

Alan McGee is set to tour the UK this spring to discuss his life and career at special events.

The Creation Records label boss, who is known for discovering and signing Oasis, will tour the length and breadth of the country for An Evening With Alan McGee.

A press release reveals that the the evenings - which will kick off at St Luke's in Glasgow and end at the city's Glee Club in November - will see the Scottish label founder discuss "his career, the music industry and his relationship" with the Manchester band and the likes of Primal Scream.

An Evening with Alan McGee tour poster. Picture: Press

Members of the audience at each event, which will be hosted by author and broadcaster Rob Fiddaman, will also be given the opportunity to ask McGee a question on the night.

Tickets are on sale now.

See the dates for An Evening with Alan McGee here:

11 April - St Lukes - Glasgow

12 April - Opium No 10 - Barnsley

26 April - Chesterfield Football Club

28 April - The Underground - Stoke on Trent

3 May - Norden Farm Centre for Arts - Maidenhead

4 May - The Studio - Hartlepool

10 May - Pyramid Arts Centre - Warrington

11 May - The Night Owl - Birmingham

25 May - Square Chapel - Halifax

30 May Norwich Arts Centre

31 May - The Thunderbolt - Bristol

6 June - Corran Halls - Oban

7 June - Queens Hall - Dunoon

11 June - Exeter Phoenix

21 June - St Pauls - Worthing

22 June - The Guildhall - Cambridge

28 June - The Old Dr Bells Baths - Edinburgh

29 June - Café Drummond - Aberdeen

23 August - The Venue - Derby

30 August - The Shed in Leicester

3 November - The Glee Club - Cardiff

4 November - The Glee Club - Birmingham

5 November - The Glee Club - Nottingham

7 November - The Glee Club - Glasgow

